Senate Bill 997 Printer's Number 1271
PENNSYLVANIA, October 22 - Senate Bill 997
2025-2026 Regular Session
Short Title
An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in motor carrier safety, further providing for Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee.
Actions
|1163
|Referred to TRANSPORTATION, Sept. 12, 2025
|1271
|Reported as amended, Oct. 22, 2025
|First consideration, Oct. 22, 2025
Generated 10/22/2025 04:40 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.