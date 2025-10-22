Submit Release
Senate Bill 997 Printer's Number 1271

PENNSYLVANIA, October 22 - Senate Bill 997

2025-2026 Regular Session

Short Title

An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in motor carrier safety, further providing for Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee.

1163 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, Sept. 12, 2025
1271 Reported as amended, Oct. 22, 2025
First consideration, Oct. 22, 2025

