Senate Bill 867 Printer's Number 0968

PENNSYLVANIA, October 22 - Senate Bill 867 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors TARTAGLIONE, ROBINSON, KANE, HAYWOOD, KEARNEY, SAVAL, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA, MILLER Short Title An Act amending the act of November 10, 1999 (P.L.491, No.45), known as the Pennsylvania Construction Code Act, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions and for Accessibility Advisory Board; in Uniform Construction Code, further providing for adoption by regulations and for revised or successor codes; in training and certification of inspectors, further providing for education and training programs; and establishing the Accessibility Advisory Board Administration Account. Memo Subject Resolving Pennsylvania's Accessibility Code Dilemma Actions 0968 Referred to LABOR AND INDUSTRY, June 18, 2025 Reported as committed, Oct. 22, 2025 First consideration, Oct. 22, 2025 Generated 10/22/2025 04:40 PM

