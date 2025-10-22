Senate Bill 867 Printer's Number 0968
PENNSYLVANIA, October 22 - Senate Bill 867
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
TARTAGLIONE, ROBINSON, KANE, HAYWOOD, KEARNEY, SAVAL, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA, MILLER
Short Title
An Act amending the act of November 10, 1999 (P.L.491, No.45), known as the Pennsylvania Construction Code Act, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions and for Accessibility Advisory Board; in Uniform Construction Code, further providing for adoption by regulations and for revised or successor codes; in training and certification of inspectors, further providing for education and training programs; and establishing the Accessibility Advisory Board Administration Account.
Memo Subject
Resolving Pennsylvania's Accessibility Code Dilemma
Actions
|0968
|Referred to LABOR AND INDUSTRY, June 18, 2025
|Reported as committed, Oct. 22, 2025
|First consideration, Oct. 22, 2025
