Senate Bill 1070 Printer's Number 1250
PENNSYLVANIA, October 22 - Senate Bill 1070
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
ROTHMAN, LANGERHOLC, BROWN, STEFANO, VOGEL
Short Title
An Act amending Title 58 (Oil and Gas) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in unconventional gas well fee, further providing for Statewide initiatives.
Memo Subject
Efficient Use of Funding for County and Municipal Bridge Repair
Actions
|1250
|Referred to TRANSPORTATION, Oct. 17, 2025
|Reported as committed, Oct. 22, 2025
|First consideration, Oct. 22, 2025
