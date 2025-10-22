Senate Bill 1070 Printer's Number 1250

PENNSYLVANIA, October 22 - Senate Bill 1070 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors ROTHMAN, LANGERHOLC, BROWN, STEFANO, VOGEL Short Title An Act amending Title 58 (Oil and Gas) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in unconventional gas well fee, further providing for Statewide initiatives. Memo Subject Efficient Use of Funding for County and Municipal Bridge Repair Actions 1250 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, Oct. 17, 2025 Reported as committed, Oct. 22, 2025 First consideration, Oct. 22, 2025 Generated 10/22/2025 04:40 PM

