Senate Bill 1070 Printer's Number 1250

PENNSYLVANIA, October 22 - Senate Bill 1070

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

ROTHMAN, LANGERHOLC, BROWN, STEFANO, VOGEL

Short Title

An Act amending Title 58 (Oil and Gas) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in unconventional gas well fee, further providing for Statewide initiatives.

Memo Subject

Efficient Use of Funding for County and Municipal Bridge Repair

Actions

1250 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, Oct. 17, 2025
Reported as committed, Oct. 22, 2025
First consideration, Oct. 22, 2025

Generated 10/22/2025 04:40 PM

