Senate Bill 293 Printer's Number 1269

PENNSYLVANIA, October 22 - Sponsors HUGHES, PHILLIPS-HILL, SANTARSIERO, TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD, KANE, COSTA, SAVAL, BROWN, CAPPELLETTI, MILLER

Short Title An Act providing for a report on artificial intelligence in the workforce; and imposing duties on the Department of Labor and Industry and Department of Community and Economic Development.

Memo Subject Report on Artificial Intelligence and the Commonwealth’s workforce

Generated 10/22/2025 04:39 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.