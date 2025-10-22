Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,755 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,995 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 69 Printer's Number 0102

PENNSYLVANIA, October 22 - Senate Bill 69

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

LANGERHOLC, YAW, BAKER, FONTANA, STEFANO, J. WARD

Short Title

An Act establishing Recovery-to-work as a pilot program within the Department of Labor and Industry; and providing for local recovery-to-work pilot programs, for incentives to encourage business participation and for powers and duties of the Department of Labor and Industry.

Memo Subject

Recovery to Work Program

Actions

0102 Referred to LABOR AND INDUSTRY, Jan. 22, 2025
Reported as committed, Oct. 22, 2025
First consideration, Oct. 22, 2025

Generated 10/22/2025 04:39 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 69 Printer's Number 0102

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more