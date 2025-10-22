Senate Bill 69 Printer's Number 0102

PENNSYLVANIA, October 22 - Senate Bill 69 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors LANGERHOLC, YAW, BAKER, FONTANA, STEFANO, J. WARD Short Title An Act establishing Recovery-to-work as a pilot program within the Department of Labor and Industry; and providing for local recovery-to-work pilot programs, for incentives to encourage business participation and for powers and duties of the Department of Labor and Industry. Memo Subject Recovery to Work Program Actions 0102 Referred to LABOR AND INDUSTRY, Jan. 22, 2025 Reported as committed, Oct. 22, 2025 First consideration, Oct. 22, 2025 Generated 10/22/2025 04:39 PM

