Senate Bill 69 Printer's Number 0102
PENNSYLVANIA, October 22 - Senate Bill 69
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
LANGERHOLC, YAW, BAKER, FONTANA, STEFANO, J. WARD
Short Title
An Act establishing Recovery-to-work as a pilot program within the Department of Labor and Industry; and providing for local recovery-to-work pilot programs, for incentives to encourage business participation and for powers and duties of the Department of Labor and Industry.
Memo Subject
Recovery to Work Program
Actions
|0102
|Referred to LABOR AND INDUSTRY, Jan. 22, 2025
|Reported as committed, Oct. 22, 2025
|First consideration, Oct. 22, 2025
