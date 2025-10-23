Sindan Dental and Modern Dental Group Sign Landmark MoU, Establish UAE’s First WorldClass Dental Manufacturing Facility

Sindan MDG Signing Ceremony Sindan Modern Dental Group Sindan Logo

Sindan Dental partners with Modern Dental Group to build the UAE’s first world-class dental factory, advancing global dental innovation.

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sindan Dental, the healthcare division of Sindan and the UAE’s national champion in additive manufacturing, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Modern Dental Group (MDG) (HKEX: 03600), a global leader in dental prosthetics. The agreement, signed at the 10th Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong, marking a major milestone in advancing healthcare innovation from the UAE to the world.Through this strategic partnership, Sindan Dental and MDG will establish the UAE’s first world-class dental manufacturing facility. The factory will combine Sindan’s AI-driven additive manufacturing and advanced 3D printing expertise with MDG’s decades of global leadership in dental prosthetics. Together, they will position the UAE as a hub for cutting-edge dental solutions, supplying high-quality restorations to the MENA region and international markets.Sindan’s proven capabilities in next-generation manufacturing across aerospace, energy, mobility, and healthcare, this collaboration marks a new era for the nation’s healthcare sector. The facility will enable dentists and patients to access safe, reliable, and aesthetically advanced dental products, manufactured to the highest international standards.“This MoU goes beyond innovation; it is about shaping the future of dentistry. Together with MDG, we are creating a state-of-the-art dental factory in the UAE that will set new global benchmarks in quality, scale, and efficiency,” said Heyuan Huang, Manging Director and CEO of Sindan.“As a global leader in dental prosthetics, we are proud to join forces with Sindan to establish a first of its kind facility in the UAE. This partnership reflects our commitment to bringing world-class dental solutions closer to patients and healthcare providers in the region, while setting a new model for international collaboration in healthcare innovation,” commented by Dr. Ronald Chan, Chairman and CEO of Modern Dental Group.The partnership reflects Sindan’s commitment to the UAE’s “Make it in the Emirates” initiative by localizing advanced manufacturing while exporting UAE-built innovations worldwide. It also underscores the power of global collaboration in driving healthcare innovation, strengthening industry resilience, and positioning the UAE as a leader in the transformation of dental manufacturing.

