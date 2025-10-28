Matsiko World Orphan Choir Inspires Audience at Jubilation by Silver Companies

Thank you note left by children in choir Matsiko choir members A moving performance

Residents and guests enjoyed an uplifting afternoon filled with music, dance, and heartfelt storytelling.

We were deeply moved by the Matsiko Choir’s performance. Their music and stories remind us of the power of resilience and the importance of giving back.” — Marc Kelley

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jubilation by Silver Companies , a premier 55+ active adult club-style luxury community in Fredericksburg, Virginia, welcomed back the internationally renowned Matsiko World Orphan Choir this September for a vibrant and moving performance. This marked the choir’s third visit to Jubilation and their first stop at the community in 2025.As part of the resort-style living experience at Jubilation, residents enjoy a wide range of engaging entertainment designed to enrich their lifestyles. Hosting groups like the Matsiko World Orphan Choir reflects the community’s dedication to providing exceptional cultural experiences for its members, also known as Jubilation residents.A Memorable Performance in Fredericksburg’s Leading 55+ CommunityResidents and guests enjoyed an uplifting afternoon filled with music, dance, and heartfelt storytelling. The children of Matsiko delivered a spirited program that not only entertained but also deeply touched the audience. After the performance, choir members shared lunch with residents, creating meaningful one-on-one connections—an experience that embodies Jubilation’s commitment to fostering community and belonging.Matsiko World Orphan Choir: A Global Mission of HopeFounded in 2008, the Matsiko World Orphan Choir brings together orphaned and vulnerable children from around the world to share stories of resilience through music. Their mission is to use the unifying power of song to uplift children, inspire generosity, and provide full educational scholarships that open doors to brighter futures. With past performances at the White House, Rose Bowl, Disney parks, and major sports stadiums, Matsiko continues to inspire audiences of all sizes.For the children, visiting communities like Jubilation is among their most treasured experiences, offering personal connection and encouragement from supportive audiences.About Jubilation by Silver CompaniesConveniently located in Fredericksburg, Virginia, Jubilation is one of the region’s most sought-after destinations for 55+ active adult living in the DMV area. This luxury senior community offers a vibrant, maintenance-free lifestyle designed for those seeking resort-style retirement in Virginia. With world-class entertainment, upscale dining, diverse social and recreational opportunities, and a focus on safety, security and hospitality, Jubilation residents thrive while families enjoy peace of mind.Events like the Matsiko World Orphan Choir’s visit underscore Jubilation’s mission to deliver more than just housing—it’s about building a community where residents live fully, stay engaged, and connect with experiences that enrich their retirement years.“We were deeply moved by the Matsiko Choir’s performance,” said Marc Kelley, a resident at Jubilation. “Their music and stories remind us of the power of resilience and the importance of giving back. It was a privilege to host them again at Jubilation.”For more information about Jubilation by Silver Companies and to explore one of the best 55+ communities near Washington, DC, Maryland, and Northern Virginia, please visit www.jubilation.com or call 540-299-1563. To learn more about the Matsiko World Orphan Choir and their mission, visit www.matsikochoir.org

