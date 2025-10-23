The 'Nissin Foods Ramen Roadshow' Hits the Road to Deliver Flavor, Connection, and Comfort Across America

Nissin Foods' Ramen Roadshow is bringing their latest flavor innovations to you -- one cup at a time.

GARDENA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nissin Foods USA, maker of Top Ramenand Cup Noodles, announces the launch of the Nissin Hot Water Van, an instant ramen sampling vehicle bringing Nissin’s flavor directly to communities across the U.S.The Nissin Hot Water Van is a fully-equipped, mobile brand experience blending comfort, convenience, and consumer engagement. It creates unique interactions and opportunities, reinforcing Nissin Foods USA's leadership in experiential marketing. Beyond sampling, the van demonstrates Nissin’s commitment to supporting communities in times of crisis.“The Nissin Hot Water Van is a best-in-class mobile experience that truly embodies our spirit of innovation and connection,” said Brian Huff, President and CEO of Nissin Foods USA. “It’s an amazing resource that allows us to engage directly with our consumers and share the joy of our iconic brands—underscoring our commitment to being a good neighbor, including providing assistance to those in need. This is another example of Nissin Foods leading the way in innovation within the instant noodle category.The van offers product sampling, giveaways, and interactive experiences at retailers, festivals, campuses, and events nationwide.The van was developed with Hollywood’s Productions (Gaffney, SC), a leading experiential marketing company.The 12-month Ramen Roadshow campaign will visit retailers, festivals, college campuses, and community events nationwide—offering samples, interactive experiences, and prizes. Fans can follow along with #FollowTheNoodle.For updates, follow @NissinFoodsOfficial on Instagram.About Nissin Foods:Nissin Foods was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando, who invented the first instant ramen noodle in Japan inspired by his belief that "peace will come to the world when there is enough food." In 1972, Nissin Foods USA opened its first plant in Gardena, California, introducing ramen noodles to American consumers. In 1971, CUP NOODLE was launched in Japan, and then debuted as Cup Noodles in the U.S. in 1973, revolutionizing the industry by creating a product that could package, prepare, and serve noodles all in one. For over 65 years, Nissin Foods has created delicious and convenient Asian-inspired meals at an affordable value. Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Cup Noodles, Top Ramen, Top RamenBowl, Cup NoodlesStir Fry, Cup NoodlesStir FryRice With Noodles, Chow Mein, Hot & Spicy Bowl, Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK and GEKI™. The corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience, and quality. Visit NissinFoods.com for more information.###

