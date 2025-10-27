Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,113 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,208 in the last 365 days.

Complete Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) System near Atlanta, Georgia will be transferred to the highest bidder.

PSA gas separation section with absorbent material used to separate the CO2/N2/O2 from the product gas.

Patented Gas Separation Unit

The facility that houses the equipment to be removed and restarted to another landfill site.

RNG facility

Patented Vent system will eliminate all plant tail gas flaring at the relocated landfill.

Vent system to be added on relocation of plant

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Landfill Gas (LFG) to RNG facility, commissioned at the Seminole Road Landfill and winner in 2013 of the Landfill Methane Outreach Program Yearly Award, is required to be moved. DeKalb County Georgia has transferred the landfill gas rights for commercial purposes. The manufacturer of the complete biogas treatment and PSA upgrading system, ARC Technologies Corp, will offer relocation assistance, documentation, software, and support during the startup phase to the buyer to reinstate the facility at a new project location. Parties interested in this relocation may jointly engage in the process, benefiting from the reduced price this opportunity presents with many years of remaining in operational ability. The technology features a capacity of 1500 SCFM for inlet flow and can operate at elevated levels of nitrogen with high methane recovery. The patented system ran successfully for over 5 years at the DeKalb County Renewable Fuels Facility before being decommissioned when the LFG was slated for electricity generation. Along with the physical system is the option to obtain the underlying intellectual property, designs for multiple RNG facilities, and 12 worldwide supporting patents from the manufacturer.

About ARC Technologies Corp: The company has been engaged in the manufacturing of proprietary process equipment since the early 1980s, creating solutions and successfully operating landfill RNG plants for many years in both the United States and Canada.

For additional information see www.controlledgas.com or call (404) 520-8602.

Asset Manager
ARC Technologies Corp.
+1 404-520-8602
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Complete Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) System near Atlanta, Georgia will be transferred to the highest bidder.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more