Complete Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) System near Atlanta, Georgia will be transferred to the highest bidder.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Landfill Gas (LFG) to RNG facility , commissioned at the Seminole Road Landfill and winner in 2013 of the Landfill Methane Outreach Program Yearly Award, is required to be moved. DeKalb County Georgia has transferred the landfill gas rights for commercial purposes. The manufacturer of the complete biogas treatment and PSA upgrading system, ARC Technologies Corp, will offer relocation assistance, documentation, software, and support during the startup phase to the buyer to reinstate the facility at a new project location. Parties interested in this relocation may jointly engage in the process, benefiting from the reduced price this opportunity presents with many years of remaining in operational ability. The technology features a capacity of 1500 SCFM for inlet flow and can operate at elevated levels of nitrogen with high methane recovery. The patented system ran successfully for over 5 years at the DeKalb County Renewable Fuels Facility before being decommissioned when the LFG was slated for electricity generation. Along with the physical system is the option to obtain the underlying intellectual property, designs for multiple RNG facilities, and 12 worldwide supporting patents from the manufacturer.About ARC Technologies Corp: The company has been engaged in the manufacturing of proprietary process equipment since the early 1980s, creating solutions and successfully operating landfill RNG plants for many years in both the United States and Canada.For additional information see www.controlledgas.com or call (404) 520-8602.

