Cambrian and Los Gatos Realtor Cathy Jackson Marks 40 Years of Excellence and Over $1 Billion in Career Sales

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cathy Jackson, veteran Realtor® and Team Lead of The Jackson Group at Intero Real Estate Services – Los Gatos, marks more than four decades of trusted service in Silicon Valley real estate. Known for her market expertise, client advocacy, and community leadership, Jackson has guided over 2,100 home sales totaling more than $1.07 billion in career volume, according to Intero Real Estate records.

“I’ve had the privilege of helping generations of clients buy and sell across Silicon Valley,” said Jackson. “Living and working in Los Gatos gives me a firsthand connection to the community I serve — this is where my family and business have grown together.”

A Career Built on Results and Reputation

With more than 40 years of experience and hundreds of five-star client reviews on Zillow

and Google, Cathy Jackson is known for her attention to detail, strategic marketing, and commitment to client success. Her listings consistently outperform regional averages in days on market and list-to-sale price ratio (MLSListings.com).

Jackson’s concierge-style selling approach includes:

Complimentary staging, photography, and videography for every listing

Targeted digital, print, and social media campaigns reaching qualified buyers

Data-driven pricing strategy and expert negotiation based on decades of local insight

These strategies have earned her a long record of repeat clients and referrals — a hallmark of trust in a competitive real estate market.

Recognized for Integrity and Leadership

Cathy Jackson’s career is distinguished not only by sales performance but also by her integrity and service to others. She was honored with the Intero Value Award in 2007, which recognizes agents who demonstrate the company’s core values of excellence, ethics, and community commitment. Jackson has earned numerous Intero Top Producer and Pinnacle Awards throughout her career and is consistently ranked among the Top 1% of agents in the Cambrian Park and Los Gatos markets, as verified by sales volume rankings (RealTrends.com).

She also holds the designation of Accredited Staging Professional (ASP) — a credential that underscores her ability to transform listings into show-ready homes that attract higher offers.

Beyond her professional achievements, Jackson served for several years as President of the Intero Foundation, the brokerage’s charitable organization supporting nonprofits that benefit children and families across the Bay Area (InteroFoundation.org). During her tenure, the Foundation donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to programs focused on education and youth development.

Deep Community Roots

A longtime Los Gatos resident, Jackson is deeply invested in the communities where she works. Her recent sponsorship of the Oster Elementary School Garden Program in San Jose’s Cambrian area helped fund garden maintenance, educational materials, and hands-on learning resources for students (IssueWire.com).

Jackson is also a frequent supporter of school fundraisers and neighborhood events throughout Cambrian and Los Gatos, where she partners with local vendors and families to strengthen community connections. Her commitment to service extends beyond real estate, reflecting a career grounded in relationships and local engagement.

Client Testimonials

“Cathy handled every step — from pre-sale preparation to negotiating multiple offers — with unmatched professionalism and care,” said Jennifer R. of San Jose. “She truly treats your home as if it were her own.”

“Her vendor network and marketing strategy were game-changers,” added Tom W. of Los Gatos. “We sold well above asking and she made the entire process seamless.”

These testimonials illustrate the trust and loyalty Jackson has built through four decades of hands-on service and consistent results.

About Cathy Jackson and The Jackson Group

Cathy Jackson (CA DRE #00816905) is the founder of The Jackson Group at Intero Real Estate Services in Los Gatos, California. She specializes in Los Gatos, Cambrian Park, and surrounding South Bay communities, offering clients a concierge-level experience that includes pre-market preparation, staging, strategic pricing, and personalized negotiation.

Her mission is simple: to combine professional expertise with authentic care — ensuring every client feels confident, informed, and supported through each stage of their real estate journey.

Learn More: https://www.cathyjackson.com

