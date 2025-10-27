Insight Assurance Achieves C3PAO Authorization, Empowering Clients on Their CMMC Compliance Journey

Insight Assurance Logo

Insight Assurance, announced that it has been officially authorized as a Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO).

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insight Assurance, a trusted leader in compliance and assurance services with expertise in cybersecurity requirements, announced that it has been officially authorized as a Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) by the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB). This designation positions Insight Assurance among a select group of firms approved to conduct CMMC assessments for organizations seeking to meet Department of Defense (DoD) cybersecurity requirements.

Meeting a Critical Industry Need

The Department of Defense requires contractors and subcontractors in its supply chain to demonstrate compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). Until recently, companies preparing for certification could only engage an assessment organization for readiness services.

With Insight Assurance’s new status as a C3PAO, organizations now have access to a single partner that can both prepare them for compliance and conduct the formal assessment required by the DoD. This dual capability reduces complexity, accelerates timelines, and ensures greater consistency in the CMMC process for defense contractors.

Building on a Track Record of Expertise

Insight Assurance takes the lead at delivering SOC 2 Type 2 assessments, FedRAMP advisory and assessments, and a full range of cybersecurity readiness solutions. The firm’s C3PAO status builds upon years of experience guiding organizations through the rigorous compliance landscape.

“The accomplishment of our C3PAO designation is a great milestone, that we share along with achieving our FedRAMP 3PAO designation, showing our commitment to excellence, trust, and national security. This milestone reinforces our mission to empower contractors and subcontractors to meet the highest DoD cybersecurity standards.”

What This Means for Clients

For companies working within the DoD supply chain, this milestone offers clear advantages:

Streamlined Process – Clients are able to engage Insight Assurance for readiness assessments and, when ready, seamlessly transition to formal CMMC certification. To further streamline its services, as an authorized FedRAMP 3PAO, Insight Assurance can also conduct assessments for the DoD’s FedRAMP Equivalent cloud requirements when DoD contractors utilize their cloud services alongside their CMMC environment.

Specialized knowledge of DoD requirements – With deep knowledge of DoD requirements, Insight Assurance can help organizations avoid common pitfalls and maximize their compliance investments.

Recognized authorization as a C3PAO – As an authorized C3PAO, Insight Assurance brings an added level of credibility and assurance to the assessment process.

"Federal contractors are an integral part of our nation’s mission as the federal agencies they serve. While the federal government advances rapidly into the cloud, contractors continue to stand on the front lines—managing critical defense infrastructure and ensuring the stability, resilience, and continuity of our national security in the protection of controlled unclassified information (CUI)." said Stephanie Carter, Head of Federal Cloud Compliance & Assessments. "Our dual role as CMMC advisor and assessor gives clients the assurance that they achieve compliance—not just security—while gaining a comprehensive understanding of what it takes to earn and maintain CMMC certification, with a trusted partner guiding them through every step of the compliance journey.”

A Commitment to National Security

The DoD has emphasized that CMMC is critical to protecting the defense industrial base against cyber threats by making it a law that will go into effect on November 8, 2025. As supply chain risks continue to rise, ensuring contractors follow stringent cybersecurity practices has become a national priority.

By earning C3PAO and FedRAMP 3PAO accreditations, Insight Assurance distinguishes its role in safeguarding sensitive defense information and supporting the resilience of America’s defense contractors and federal cloud service providers.

About Insight Assurance

Insight Assurance is a leading provider of cybersecurity, compliance, and assurance services, helping organizations meet rigorous standards such as SOC, CMMC, FedRAMP, DoD Cloud, and GovRAMP. With a team of experienced auditors and advisors, the firm specializes in guiding companies through complex regulatory environments while seamlessly aligning their existing frameworks with their broader compliance landscape, while delivering clarity, efficiency, and peace of mind.

For more information about Insight Assurance’s CMMC assessment services, visit: https://insightassurance.com/services/cmmc-assessment/

