ValvoMax Launches Disposable Funnels Product in 2,300 Tractor Supply Stores Nationwide

GOODLETTSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ValvoMax , an innovator in mess-free vehicle maintenance solutions, today announced that its new disposable funnels are now available in 2,300 Tractor Supply Company stores nationwide and on tractorsupply.com . The rollout significantly expands access to ValvoMax’s convenient, single-use funnels designed to simplify oil changes, coolant top-offs, and other small-engine fluid tasks at home, on the farm, or in the field.“Putting ValvoMax disposable funnels on the shelves at Tractor Supply means our customers can grab a pack exactly where they already shop for their equipment and maintenance needs,” said Mike Burns, CEO of ValvoMax. “Whether you’re changing oil on a pickup, topping off a compact tractor, or servicing a mower, these funnels help you get it done faster and cleaner—then toss and go.”Engineered for portability and ease of use, ValvoMax disposable funnels:• Fold flat to stash in glove boxes, tool bags, and service carts• Open instantly to direct fluids precisely and help reduce spills• Fit a wide range of filler necks commonly found on passenger vehicles, UTVs, lawn equipment, and agricultural machineryThe new distribution with Tractor Supply complements ValvoMax’s existing product lineup, including its best-selling quick-drain valves and accessories used by DIYers and professionals alike.AvailabilityValvoMax disposable funnels are available now in 2,300 Tractor Supply locations nationwide and online at tractorsupply.com. Pricing and pack sizes may vary by store.About ValvoMaxBased in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, ValvoMax builds simple, durable products that make vehicle maintenance cleaner, faster, and more reliable. From quick-drain valves to innovative accessories, ValvoMax helps DIYers, farmers, fleets, and technicians cut the mess and get the job done right. Learn more at valvomax.com.

