Joyce/Dayton Corp.'s $8.7M Indiana Expansion Now Fully Operational, Ramping Up Production of Linear Motion Solutions

The newly expanded Joyce/Dayton Corp. Portland, Indiana facility.

New Facility Already Streamlining Production, Meeting High Customer Demand, and Creating New Jobs in Portland, IN

PORTLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One month after its successful grand opening, Joyce/Dayton Corp., a leading manufacturer of linear motion solutions, announced its $8.7 million expanded production facility in Portland, Indiana, is now fully operational. The new capacity is already streamlining the production of the company's industry-leading screw jacks and EDrive electric actuators, meeting high customer demand from the automation and industrial sectors.

The 30% increase in the facility’s footprint has allowed for the consolidation of all actuator manufacturing under one roof, a key strategic goal. This investment is expected to create over 25 new jobs in Jay County and is projected to generate $20 million in new economic activity for the state of Indiana.

“The grand opening was a milestone, but seeing this facility come to life in the last 30 days has been even more rewarding,” said Bradford Weiss, President & CEO of Joyce/Dayton Corp. “We are already seeing significant efficiency gains from bringing our jack and actuator lines together, which directly translates to better solutions and lead times for our customers. This isn't just an expansion; it's a new, more agile way of doing business.”

Joyce/Dayton Corp. has been a cornerstone of the Portland, Indiana, manufacturing sector since relocating its operations from Ohio in 1972. The company's products are trusted across numerous industries, such as Industrial Automation, Packaging, Food & Beverage, Defense, and Aerospace.

Kyle Roe, Plant Manager, commented on the operational impact, “The energy on the plant floor is fantastic. Our team has transitioned seamlessly into the new layout, and we are already actively hiring new positions from the local community to support the ramp-up in production.”

While its manufacturing operations are centered in Portland, Joyce/Dayton Corp. remains deeply rooted in its hometown of Dayton, Ohio, where the company was founded in 1873 and its corporate headquarters remain today. Dayton's rich spirit of innovation and engineering excellence is an ideal that continues to drive the company's strategy and success.

The Portland facility expansion positions Joyce/Dayton Corp. for significant future growth. It also serves as a major investment in the strength of Midwest manufacturing and the economic prosperity of the local community.

