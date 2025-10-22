DYRS Announces Request for Applications for a Workforce Development Program

CONTACT:

(WASHINGTON, DC) – The Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS) announces the release of a Request for Applications (RFA) for a juvenile justice workforce development program at the New Beginnings Youth Development Center. The program aims to equip justice-involved youth with marketable skills, hands-on job training, and clear pathways to sustainable employment.

This program demonstrates DYRS's commitment to ensuring youth in its care, along with educational and behavioral services, acquire soft skills, vocational training, and applied work job experience with a direct path to job placement when returning to the community.

Application Details:

Eligibility:

All institutions listed below are eligible:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations,

Faith-based organizations,

Government agencies,

Universities/educational institutions,

Private Enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFA, email: [email protected] .

About DYRS:

The Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS) is the District of Columbia's cabinet-level agency that administers secure detention, committed residential programs, and community-based alternatives for justice-involved youth. DYRS enhances public safety by partnering with community organizations to support youth in building successful futures.

About the New Beginnings Youth Development Center:

The New Beginnings Youth Development Center (NBYDC) is a secure and structured 60-bed residential facility for DYRS-committed youth. Its staff consists of dedicated professionals with extensive therapeutic experience and training in implementing evidence-based practices.

The NBYDC focuses on preparing young people for a productive and successful re-entry into the community. Employ interventions that improve our youth’s academic, behavioral, social-emotional, and vocational functioning.