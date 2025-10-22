Attorney General James Launches Portal to Collect Photos and Videos of ICE Activity in New York

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James is encouraging New Yorkers to submit videos or other documentation of federal immigration enforcement actions in New York following yesterday’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid on Canal Street in New York City.

“Every New Yorker has the right to live without fear or intimidation,” said Attorney General James. “If you witnessed and documented ICE activity yesterday, I urge you to share that footage with my office. We are committed to reviewing these reports and assessing any violations of law. No one should be subject to unlawful questioning, detention, or intimidation.”

Attorney General James is asking New Yorkers to share photos or videos of federal government actions using the Office of the Attorney General’s new online portal.