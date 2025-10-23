Off-Road Canada Strengthens Canadian Off-Road Market With Rough Country Partnership

Off-Road Canada announces its new partnership with Rough Country to expand lift kit and off-road product availability across Canada. Off-Road Canada logo representing a trusted Canadian supplier of off-road parts, lift kits, and accessories since 2008.

NORTH YORK, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Off-Road Canada, a leading destination for off-road parts and gear since 2008, today announced an enhanced partnership with Rough Country, one of North America’s most trusted manufacturers of lift kits and suspension systems. The collaboration reinforces Off-Road Canada’s commitment to delivering top-tier performance solutions to drivers in North York, Richmond Hill, Markham, and beyond.

Bringing Rough Country to Canadian Roads and Trails

Through this partnership, Off-Road Canada offers Canadian adventurers access to the complete lineup of Rough Country products, including:

Suspension Lift Kits – Engineered for durability and precision handling.

Leveling Kits & Shocks – For improved balance and smoother rides.

Off-Road Lighting, Bumpers & Accessories – Rugged upgrades built to withstand the toughest terrains.

Wheels & Tires – Combining Rough Country performance with Off-Road Canada’s curated selection.

Shop Suspension Lift Kits: https://off-road.ca/collections/lift-kits

Meeting the Growing Demand for Lift Kits in Ontario

The Canadian off-road community is booming, and Rough Country products have become a staple for enthusiasts seeking reliable upgrades at accessible prices. By partnering with Rough Country, Off-Road Canada strengthens its position as a one-stop hub for lift kits in North York, Richmond Hill, and Markham, while ensuring fast, local access for Canadian buyers.

“Rough Country has built a reputation for reliability and performance, and we’re proud to bring their products directly to our customers,” said Matt, part of Off-Road Canada’s leadership team. “This partnership allows us to offer greater selection, faster shipping, and the expert guidance Canadian drivers need when upgrading their vehicles.”

Why Rough Country and Off-Road Canada Are the Perfect Match

Shared Values: Both brands emphasize quality, innovation, and affordability.

Canadian Accessibility: Local distribution means quicker turnaround times and reduced shipping costs for Canadian customers.

Expert Support: Off-Road Canada pairs Rough Country’s product excellence with hands-on expertise, helping buyers choose the right lift kit or accessory for their vehicle.

Explore All Products: https://off-road.ca/collections

Join the Off-Road Canada Community

This partnership marks another step in Off-Road Canada’s mission to empower adventurers. Whether it’s through Rough Country lift kits or other premium upgrades, Off-Road Canada invites enthusiasts to embrace the journey with confidence.

Discover Rough Country Gear in Canada: https://off-road.ca/collections/rough-country

About Off-Road Canada

Established in 2008, Off-Road Canada is a trusted supplier of off-road gear, parts, and accessories. The company’s extensive catalog includes lift kits, wheels, tires, recovery gear, and lifestyle products. With local presence in North York, Richmond Hill, and Markham, and nationwide online access, Off-Road Canada is dedicated to providing quality, innovation, and community for Canadian adventurers.

