Platinum Health Direct Primary Care Launches in Michigan, Offering Affordable Personalized Care

Dr John Davis M.D.

A new membership-based clinic led by Dr. John Davis MD provides transparent, affordable, and relationship-focused primary care in Michigan.

Platinum Health Direct Primary Care is designed to restore the personal relationship between doctor and patient while offering affordable, transparent healthcare for families and individuals.” — Dr. John Davis MD, Founder of Platinum Health Direct Primary Care

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Platinum Health Direct Primary Care PLLC proudly announces its official opening, introducing Michigan residents to a new way of receiving personalized, affordable healthcare. Founded by Dr. John Davis MD , a board-certified family physician with more than a decade of experience, the clinic brings the Direct Primary Care (DPC) model to life—eliminating the complexity of insurance while focusing entirely on patients.A Transparent, Affordable ModelThrough the DPC membership program, patients pay a simple monthly fee that covers unlimited visits, extended appointment times, and 24/7 access to their physician. Plans start at just $79.99 per month, offering high-quality care at a predictable and affordable rate.There are no copays, no surprise bills, and no insurance hassles—just compassionate care built on trust and accessibility.“My mission is to restore the personal connection in medicine,” said Dr. Davis. “At Platinum Health DPC, we’re returning to the kind of healthcare where patients are truly heard, respected, and cared for—without the barriers of big insurance.”Membership Benefits Include:• Unlimited office and virtual visits• Same-day or next-day appointments• Direct text, phone, and video communication with Dr. Davis• Deeply discounted pricing on lab tests, medications, and imaging• Transparent monthly memberships for individuals, families, and small businessesA Voice From the CommunityLocal patients have already noticed the difference. “I finally feel like I have a doctor who knows me—not just my chart,” said a Detroit-area member. “Dr. Davis actually takes time to listen, explain things clearly, and help me plan for my long-term health. It’s a completely different experience from what I’ve had before.”Meeting a Growing NeedAs healthcare premiums and deductibles continue to rise nationwide, Direct Primary Care in Michigan provides a timely alternative. The model empowers patients to take charge of their health with predictable costs, longer visits, and personalized support, often saving families and employers hundreds—if not thousands—per year.Community Impact and Future VisionLocated in the Detroit metro area, Platinum Health DPC aims to become a cornerstone of community wellness and preventive medicine. Dr. Davis plans to expand membership options, employer health plans, and educational outreach on nutrition, lifestyle, and chronic disease prevention.“Our vision is to make high-quality primary care accessible to everyone,” added Dr. Davis. “By focusing on prevention and relationships, we can help our community live healthier, longer lives.”About Dr. John Davis MDDr. John Davis is a board-certified family physician and the founder of Platinum Health Direct Primary Care PLLC. With over 12 years of experience serving Michigan patients, Dr. Davis is dedicated to personalized, preventive care that prioritizes long-term health over short-term fixes.About Platinum Health Direct Primary Care PLLCPlatinum Health DPC is a Michigan Direct Primary Care practice that offers affordable, transparent, and patient-centered care without insurance barriers. The clinic’s mission is to make healthcare simple again—focusing on relationships, accessibility, and trust.Learn More: https://www.PlatinumHealthDPC.com Media Contact:Platinum Health Direct Primary Care PLLCEmail: info@PlatinumHealthDPC.comPhone: (269) 998-9297

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.