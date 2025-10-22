This Cybersecurity Awareness Month, ESET Updates Its Home Security Portfolio for Advanced Ransomware and Scams

DUBAI , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ESET , a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announces its upgraded consumer offering, ESET HOME Security and its Small Office/Home Office (SOHO) offering, ESET Small Business Security . Launched earlier in 2025 for businesses and enterprises, today’s release makes ESET’s award-winning Ransomware Remediation feature available to consumers and SOHOs. ESET Ransomware Remediation seamlessly creates encrypted backups - enabling users to detect, block, and recover from ransomware attacks with minimal disruption.Recognizing scams as a global threat that can harm virtually anyone, anywhere, at any time, ESET now delivers enhanced scam protection, addressing attacks vectoring from all types of sources, including SMS, email, phone calls, URLs, QR codes, malicious files, and more. ESET also launched advanced functionalities within existing features, including Microphone Monitor and Website Security Inspector.“As a progressive digital life protection vendor, ESET carefully monitors the current threat landscape and develops its protection solutions accordingly,” said Viktória Ivanová, Vice President of Consumer and IoT Segment at ESET. “Heightened scam protection, added Ransomware Remediation, and multiple privacy protection improvements make both ESET consumer and SOHO offerings robust, all-in-one solutions for households and Small Office/Home Offices seeking reliable security that has low impact on performance and is easy to use.”This launch expands the availability of ESET VPN to ESET HOME Security Premium users. The updated ESET HOME security management platform simplifies security management, making it easier for home admins to protect their families, and SOHO owners to observe exactly who and what are protected, and to distribute security apps with a consistent, simplified experience.Key ESET HOME Security/ ESET Small Business Security (for Windows) improvements include:Ransomware Remediation — Originally developed for large businesses, Ransomware Remediation minimizes the impact of ransomware attacks. Once a potential ransomware threat is identified by ESET Ransomware Shield, ESET Ransomware Remediation immediately creates backups of affected files, and after the threat is mitigated, it restores the files, effectively reverting the system to its previous state.Enhanced privacy protection — New Microphone Monitor detects and alerts users to any unauthorized attempts to access the microphone hardware on Windows devices.Enhanced browser security — New Website Security Inspector adds an extra layer of protection against phishing, scams, and malicious websites. This feature scans the rendered HTML in the browser to detect malicious content that can’t be detected on the network level and by URLs blacklist.New ESET Cyber Security/ ESET Small Business Security (for macOS) features and updates:macOS 26 Tahoe support — User can enjoy ESET Cyber Security on the latest version of macOS.HTTPS & HTTP/3 support — Improves overall end-user protection when online.Device Control — This feature monitors and manages external devices connected to the Mac. It helps protect against malware and unauthorized transfers of data by restricting access to specific device types or even individual devices.ESET HOME Security and ESET Small Business Security are available across all major operating systems—Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS—and cover all typical smart home devices. On top of that, ESET Small Business Security also protects Windows servers. The updated offerings are designed to address the evolving threat landscape with special attention to prevention – ensuring a best-in-class user experience because truly effective cybersecurity should be easy to set up and administer.More information about ESET’s consumer offering and subscription tiers can be found here. A detailed description of the SOHO offering is available here.About ESETESETprovides cutting-edge cybersecurity to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown—securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud, or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit ESET Middle East or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook & X.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.