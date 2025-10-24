Nada Named to the 2025 CB Insights Fintech 100, Recognizing the World’s Most Promising Fintech Innovators

Nada Finance

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nada, the financial technology company unlocking the home equity wallet for homeowners and investors, was recognized by CB Insights to its eighth annual Fintech 100, showcasing the 100 most promising private fintech companies in the world.

“This year’s Fintech 100 showcases a new generation of companies turning AI, automation, and digital assets into the backbone of financial infrastructure,” said Laura Kennedy, Principal Analyst at CB Insights. “This year’s winners are building the infrastructure that will shape the future of financial services.”

Each year, CB Insights identifies the 100 most promising private fintech companies using its proprietary data and analyst research. The 2025 Fintech 100 was selected from over 19,000 companies globally based on factors including funding, business relationships, team strength, technology novelty, and market potential. This year’s honorees collectively represent more than $5.6 billion in equity funding, with 60+ companies leveraging AI and automation to power next-generation financial infrastructure. The winners span 26 countries and include leaders in payments, wealth management, digital assets, and home equity innovation. For the full list and methodology, visit https://www.cbinsights.com/research/report/top-fintech-startups-2025.

Nada’s recognition underscores its role in creating a new, transparent market for home equity as an investable asset — connecting homeowners seeking debt-free liquidity with investors seeking exposure to the $34 trillion U.S. housing market.

“We’re proud to be recognized by CB Insights as one of the world’s top fintech innovators,” said Tore Steen, CEO of Nada. “Our mission is to build a world where home equity is liquid, accessible, and aligned — where homeowners gain financial freedom without new debt, and investors gain direct access to real-asset wealth.”

Founded in Dallas in 2018, Nada operates as both a Home Equity Agreement (HEA) originator and investment platform. Through its flagship product, the Home Equity Agreement (HEA), homeowners can unlock liquidity with no interest and no monthly payments. Its Homeshares.co platform allows retail and institutional investors to invest directly into diversified HEA portfolios — offering exposure to a previously inaccessible asset class.

With an expanding footprint and growing institutional partnerships, Nada continues to scale its home equity platform nationwide — creating a modern infrastructure to serve more homeowners and unlock capital markets access to home equity as a core asset class.

“Nada’s inclusion in the Fintech 100 validates our vision of building the Home Equity Operating System — a platform where technology, finance, and trust intersect to unlock the largest untapped asset class in America,” added John Green, Founder & COO of Nada.

About the 2025 CB Insights Fintech 100

CB Insights is the leader in predictive intelligence on private companies. It delivers instant insights that help you source and analyze private companies, focus on the right markets, and stay ahead of competitors. Our AI agents are powerful because they translate signals into the exact outputs your teams need to move first — defensible, sourced, and board-ready. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About Nada

Nada is a financial technology company pioneering access to home equity through its direct-to-consumer finance and investment platforms. Its flagship Home Equity Agreement (HEA) offers homeowners debt-free liquidity, while Homeshares.co allows investors to participate in the $34 trillion U.S. housing market through fractional ownership of home equity. Nada is backed by leading investors, including LiveOak Venture Partners, Interlock Partners, and Nomura Strategic Ventures. Founded in Dallas in 2018, Nada’s mission is to build financial products and platforms that unlock the value of home equity — creating access, flexibility, and opportunity for both homeowners and investors.

Learn more at www.nada.co and www.homeshares.co.

