Toronto Toys Expands Kids Ride-On Car Collection, Bringing Safe and Exciting Adventures to Families in Ontario

Toronto’s trusted local toy retailer introduces an expanded line of kids’ electric ride-on cars, motorbikes, and outdoor toys designed for safe, family fun.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto Toys, a leading provider of children’s toys and electric ride-on vehicles, today announced the expansion of its product line to include a larger variety of kids ride-on cars in Ontario, offering families safe, fun, and affordable options for outdoor play. With growing demand for 12V and 24V ride-on cars, Toronto Toys is positioning itself as the go-to local retailer for families looking to combine entertainment with safe, high-quality design.

Toronto Toys offers an extensive range of products including:

Kids Ride-On Cars with Remote Control – allowing parents to guide and supervise their children’s play.

Two-Seater Electric Cars – designed for siblings or friends to enjoy adventures together.

12V and 24V Ride-On Cars – suitable for different age groups and driving experiences.

Children’s Electric Motorbikes & ATVs – for kids who love a thrill on two or four wheels.

Seasonal Outdoor Toys – ensuring year-round fun across Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia.



Unlike big-box retailers, Toronto Toys focuses on personalized customer service, local delivery options, and quality assurance. Every product is selected for safety, durability, and value.

“Our mission is to create lasting memories for families,” said Jeremy Galin, founder of Toronto Toys. “Ride-on cars are more than toys — they give children independence, spark imagination, and provide parents with safe, interactive playtime options.”

The company has also strengthened its online presence through its official website, and an active YouTube community where parents can discover new arrivals, promotions, and local events.

With operations across Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia, Toronto Toys is committed to serving Canadian families with fast shipping and local support. Parents searching for “kids ride-on cars in Ontario” or “12V ride-on cars in Toronto” can now find a trusted local retailer offering both online convenience and personal service.

Families can browse the full collection and order online at TorontoToys.ca or visit the official store

About Toronto Toys

Toronto Toys is a Canadian-owned retailer specializing in children’s toys and electric ride-on vehicles. With a commitment to safety, quality, and fun, Toronto Toys offers families across Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia an exciting range of ride-on cars, motorbikes, and outdoor toys. The company’s mission is to provide products that inspire imagination, encourage outdoor play, and bring families together.

Media Contact:

https://TorontoToys.ca

Bentley Bacalar 12V Kids Ride On Car with Remote Control from Toronto Toys

