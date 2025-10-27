Unipaas Partners with HMRC to Simplify Tax-Free Childcare (TFC) Payments for UK Childcare Platforms

Unipaas - the leading embedded payments provider for SaaS platforms

Unipaas and HMRC Partner to enable seamless Tax-Free Childcare (TFC) payments, powering faster, frictionless payments for UK childcare platforms.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unipaas , the leading embedded payments provider for SaaS platforms, has partnered with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) to enable childcare and education software providers to seamlessly accept Tax-Free Childcare (TFC) payments directly within their platforms.Through this new integration, parents can pay using their TFC funds or split payments with other methods such as cards, Apple/Google Pay, Direct Debit, or instant bank transfer - all in a single, frictionless checkout. With flexible TFC payment options, real-time reconciliation, and built-in compliance, Unipaas enables software providers to deliver great payment experiences without operational complexity.“This integration with HMRC reflects how Unipaas simplifies complex payment challenges for childcare providers,” said Oded Kovatch, CTO of Unipaas. “It delivers a streamlined and user-friendly experience that benefits software platforms, childcare providers, and families alike.”Nursery and after-school management software platforms across the UK, such as Connect Childcare, have already joined forces with Unipaas to make these capabilities available to their childcare providers and parents. All transactions are automatically matched and reconciled within the platform, eliminating the need for providers to juggle multiple portals or manage manual spreadsheets.David Avgi, CEO of Unipaas, added: “We’re proud to partner with HMRC to simplify how childcare platforms manage payments. This collaboration removes friction, reduces admin, and speeds up settlements - helping transform how payments flow across the childcare sector. It empowers platforms to effortlessly deliver a best-in-class experience for parents and providers, without the burden of building complex payment infrastructure themselves.”Powered by Unipaas’ unified, white-label embedded payments infrastructure, this new capability extends the company’s fully managed service - covering onboarding, compliance, risk, migration, and operations, enabling platforms to launch and scale payments quickly and confidently. By removing operational complexity, Unipaas enables childcare platforms to focus on what matters most: care and education, not chasing payments.About UnipaasUnipaas is the go-to Payment-as-a-Service provider for software platforms. We enable SaaS businesses to embed fully managed, branded payment solutions directly into their product, across online checkouts, mobile, invoicing, and more. Supporting all major methods (cards, direct debit, instant bank transfers), we unify the payment experience while handling onboarding, compliance, operations, and customer support behind the scenes. Unipaas helps platforms maximise revenue, increase adoption, and deliver payment journeys their customers love, turning payments into a true lever for growth.

