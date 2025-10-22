REMIXED Publishes New Article on Innovations in 3D Printing for Design and Marketing

A close-up of a 3D printer creating a bright yellow model, symbolizing innovation and customization in modern marketing and design.

The evolution of 3D printing is transforming how brands conceptualize, prototype, and deliver immersive marketing experiences.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REMIXED, a full-service branding and integrated marketing & advertising agency, today announced the publication of a new article, “Innovations in 3D Printing for Design and Marketing.” The article explores how emerging 3D printing technologies are transforming creative industries, enabling faster innovation, greater customization, and more immersive brand experiences.

Highlights from the Article:

Customized Products

3D printing empowers brands to produce one-of-a-kind items tailored to individual preferences, reinforcing brand loyalty and helping companies stand out in competitive markets.

Rapid Prototyping

Designers can rapidly produce and refine prototypes, significantly reducing development time and cost compared to traditional manufacturing methods—accelerating product launches and creative experimentation.

Marketing Materials

3D-printed models enhance client presentations, trade shows, and promotional events by offering realistic, tangible representations that capture attention and improve engagement.

Experiential Marketing

From custom event installations to interactive activations, 3D-printed elements bring brand stories to life, fostering meaningful connections through sensory and spatial design.

A New Era of Creative Possibility

By leveraging 3D printing, brands can merge design, innovation, and storytelling in ways that inspire audiences and elevate marketing impact. This emerging technology not only speeds up production cycles but also opens new frontiers for creativity and customer engagement.

"3D printing is redefining what’s possible in marketing by offering brands a creative edge and the ability to connect with audiences in more tangible, personalized ways." said Douglas Berger, CEO of REMIXED: the branding agency

“Technology and storytelling converge with 3D printing,” added Remixed's SVP of Partnerships, Johnny Diggz. “It allows brands to build experiences that are not just seen, but felt.”

The newly published article highlights how 3D printing continues to reshape design and marketing, offering limitless opportunities for innovation and audience connection.

Read the full article here: https://r3mx.com/innovations-in-3d-printing-for-design-and-marketing/

About REMIXED: the branding agency

REMIXED is a leading Orlando branding agency serving businesses across Central Florida. We develop multi-disciplinary branding and integrated marketing solutions, elevating brands and messaging strategies through campaigns across print, broadcast, digital and social media channels to strengthen brand presence. As an Orlando marketing agency, REMIXED connects businesses with their audiences through data-driven design and comfortable collaboration, driving customer engagement and growth. Consistently recognized as a top Orlando advertising agency, REMIXED delivers expertly crafted brand elevation for companies of all sizes.



