What to do if your Medicare plan is leaving

Getting a letter from your insurance company letting you know your Medicare plan is going away is upsetting. And that just happened to thousands of people just like you across Washington. Medicare Open enrollment has just started, so you have time to pick a new plan and we can help!

You need to switch to a new plan before Dec. 31, so you have prescription drug coverage in place for January. Our Medicare Jumpstart Toolkit can help you understand your options and get organized. Pick up a copy at your local library or senior center or order one online.

Learn about OIC’s free Medicare Jumpstart Toolkit

You’ll also need to use Medicare’s Plan Finder Tool to see the plans available where you live.

For coverage, you have two options:

1. Choose a different Medicare Advantage plan, with prescription drug coverage

2. Switch to Original Medicare: buy a Medicare supplement (medigap) plan and a Medicare prescription drug plan.

Medicare Advantage

If you have Kaiser for 2025 — and you want to keep them — call them or check out the plans they are offering for 2026 on the Medicare website. You can also call 1–800-MEDICARE; they can use the website tools for you.

If you have a different Medicare Advantage plan, your priority will be to keep access to your doctors, hospital and prescription drugs, if you can. Which plans you can choose from depends on the county you live in.

First, gather your list of prescriptions and the providers you want to see, and then use Medicare’s Plan Finder tool to see the options in your area. Or call 1–800-MEDICARE and ask for help using the Plan Finder Tool. You can make your plan changes online or over the phone.

Original Medicare

Part 1: Medicare supplement

Because you lost your Medicare Advantage plan, you have special rights and protections to buy replacement coverage. You can buy certain Medicare supplement plans regardless of your health conditions or recent treatments. You cannot be denied a policy. You may need to send a copy of the letter you received from your old health plan, so be sure to keep it or ask for another copy if you can’t find it.

Our list of Approved Medicare Supplement (Medigap) Plans and What you need to know about Medigap (Medicare Supplement) plans can help you with your search.

Here’s the four steps you need to take to get a new plan:

Choose the plan design Pick the insurance company Get enrolled Pay the premium for January.

Part 2: Medicare Part D

Picking your best Medicare Part D plan is about choosing the best coverage that meets your needs for the lowest total costs. Make sure it uses the pharmacies you want to see. Medicare’s Plan Finder Tool can help you.

Selecting a new plan will be much easier and faster if you start by creating an account at the Medicare website, if you don’t already have one. Once you have an account you can review and edit your list of drugs instead of entering each one each time you search.

Learn how to create a Medicare account and use Medicare’s Plan Finder tool

Our SHIBA program can help you get started

We have a corps of volunteer advisors trained by the SHIBA program are available to help you in your community.

Find Medicare counseling events in your area or schedule an appointment with your local SHIBA office.