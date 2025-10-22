MPD Arrests Suspect in Felony Threats Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a threats offense that occurred in Northwest.

On Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at approximately 8:25 a.m., Third District officers were flagged down in reference to an incident that had just occurred in the 3000 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect yelled homophobic slurs and made threats to do bodily harm to the victim.

Officers located the suspect on scene and arrested 47-year-old Charles Chappell of Northwest, DC. Chappell is charged with Threat To Kidnap Or Injure A Person.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds, and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.

CCN: 25160167

