NUJ Branch October 2025

This month's edition contains articles on member vigils for journalists killed in Gaza, how reps can organise around AI, and union-wide updates from NUJ general secretary, Laura Davison.

Welcome to the latest edition of NUJ Branch, including:

Laura Davison , NUJ general secretary, on the union's wide-ranging work in recent months.

, NUJ general secretary, on the union's wide-ranging work in recent months. Séamus Dooley , NUJ assistant general secretary, on the threats to Irish regional media.

, NUJ assistant general secretary, on the threats to Irish regional media. Jim Boumelha , IFJ honorary treasurer, on the need for a UN Convention for the safety of journalists.

, IFJ honorary treasurer, on the need for a UN Convention for the safety of journalists. Georgina Morris, NUJ vice-president, on the union's organising and recruitment work.

