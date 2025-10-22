Submit Release
NUJ Branch October 2025

This month's edition contains articles on member vigils for journalists killed in Gaza, how reps can organise around AI, and union-wide updates from NUJ general secretary, Laura Davison.

Welcome to the latest edition of NUJ Branch, including:

  • Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, on the union's wide-ranging work in recent months.
  • Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, on the threats to Irish regional media.
  • Jim Boumelha, IFJ honorary treasurer, on the need for a UN Convention for the safety of journalists.
  • Georgina Morris, NUJ vice-president, on the union's organising and recruitment work.

