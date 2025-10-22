Palestine: At least 224 journalists and media workers killed in Gaza

Ahmed Abu Mutair dies during rocket strike, despite ceasefire

The death toll of media workers who have died during the war in Gaza has increased to 224 following the death of Ahmed Abu Mutair.

He was killed whilst working as an engineer at production company Palestine Media Production (PMP) for the German public broadcaster ZDF after PMP's premises were hit by an Israeli rocket strike in Deir AlBalah on 19 October.

The NUJ joins the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) in condemning the killing and also the continued attacks on journalists and calls for an investigation. The NUJ has urged for an investigation by the International Criminal Court into the deaths of all media workers who died during the conflict.

Despite the ceasefire in Gaza, the IFJ and its affiliates remind journalists on the ground to take precautions, wear professional safety equipment and not to travel without their media providing them with all the professional safety equipment needed to cover events. No story is worth the life of a journalist.

In the early hours of 7 October, Hamas launched an unprecedented attack in southern Israel. In response, Israel retaliated with airstrikes over the besieged Gaza Strip and formally declared war at Hamas.

The IFJ is working closely with PJS to verify information in real time and document all killings and has a list of journalists and media workers killed since the start of the war in Gaza.

