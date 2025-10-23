Outsell and H2K Labs Join Forces to Co-Produce RevvedUP 2026

Anthea Stratigos, CEO, Outsell and Heather Holst-Knudsen, CEO, H2K Labs announce strategic partnership.

A Strategic Partnership & Executive Summit Redefining How CEOs Accelerate Growth in the AI Era

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- H2K Labs , creator of the RevvedUP CEO Summit Series and Revenue Room™ CXO Network, and Outsell , Inc., the producer of the Outsell CEO Network and Outsell Leadership Community and the leading research and advisory firm media, B2B technology, data, and information services, today announced a strategic partnership to co-produce RevvedUP 2026.The event, taking place March 23–24, 2026, at The Vinoy Resort & Golf Club in St. Petersburg, Florida, brings together over 100 CEOs and C-suite leaders from the media, data, and experience economy to design the next generation of growth models powered by AI, data, and platform innovation.This collaboration integrates the Outsell Accelerate A! Assessment™ and the Outsell Growth Framework™ into H2K Labs’ established Revenue Room™ Organizational Framework, delivering an actionable experience for executives navigating AI-driven transformation and profitability pressures. The partnership also extends the reach of the RevvedUP ecosystem through the Outsell CEO Network and Outsell Doorway Newsletter, which collectively engage more than 11,000 senior executives worldwide.“RevvedUP isn’t just another conference, it’s where the next era of growth leadership is being written,” said Heather Holst-Knudsen, CEO of H2K Labs and founder of the Revenue Room™ CXO network. “Partnering with Outsell allows us to hardwire market intelligence and AI readiness into every layer of the experience, giving CEOs the frameworks and confidence to lead transformation at speed.”“Outsell’s mission has always been to help executives make smarter, faster growth decisions,” said Anthea Stratigos, Co-founder and CEO of Outsell. “By joining forces with H2K Labs, we’re creating the most actionable platform yet for leaders facing AI disruption, turning intelligence into competitive advantage.”Key Elements of the Partnership* Integration of the Outsell Accelerate A! Assessment™ and the Outsell Growth Framework™ into the RevvedUP 2026 program and H2K Labs’ Revenue Room™ Organizational Framework* Jointly curated content and speaker lineup, blending strategic insight, use cases, and practical implementation* Expanded marketing reach through the Outsell CEO Network, Outsell Doorway Newsletter, and H2K Labs’ Revenue Room™ CXO network* Bringing two firms - both known for stand-out high-quality C-suite experiences - together to offer an event focused on growth in an otherwise crowded field.Set against a Formula 1–inspired theme, RevvedUP 2026 will feature Growth Design Labs, peer-led CEO roundtables, and immersive “Tsunami Response” simulations, all designed to translate insight into action. Registration is now open, with Front Runner pricing available through November 30, 2025 at https://www.accelevents.com/e/revvedup-2026 About H2K LabsH2K Labs enables CEOs and revenue-critical teams to accelerate growth, profitability, and enterprise value through AI, data, and digital strategy. Its Revenue Room™ CXO Network, Organizational Framework, and RevvedUP summit series form a connected executive education ecosystem redefining leadership in the AI era.About OutsellOutsell is the trusted advisor to the world’s media, B2B technology, data, and information leaders, delivering world-class communities combined with market intelligence, benchmarks, and best practices, and strategic frameworks that ensure executives drive growth, mitigate risk and disruption, and capitalize on emerging opportunities.Media ContactsH2K LabsHeather Holst-Knudsen, CEOheather@h2klabs.comOutsell, Inc.Anthea C. Stratigos, CEOastratigos@outsellinc.com

