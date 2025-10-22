Cedar Grove Family Chiropractic Celebrates Dr. Jeff Burrowes’ 25 Years of Chiropractic Service

Dr. Jeff Burrowes, DC — Celebrating 25 years of serving families in Cedar Grove, NJ

Celebrating 25 years of chiropractic care, Dr. Jeff Burrowes continues to help families thrive through personalized, nervous system–focused care

CEDAR GROVE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This October, Dr. Jeff Burrowes celebrates 25 years of chiropractic practice, honoring a career dedicated to helping families reconnect to health through nervous system–centered care. Since joining Cedar Grove Family Chiropractic, Dr. Burrowes has become a trusted partner in the wellness journeys of patients across multiple generations.From newborns to grandparents, Dr. Burrowes offers a neurologically based approach that supports the body’s ability to self-heal by restoring optimal brain-body connection. With certification in the Webster Technique and use of INSiGHT™ scanning technology from the Chiropractic Leadership Alliance (CLA), his care blends personalized support with state-of-the-art tools for evaluating nervous system function.“Pain relief is never the end goal of chiropractic,” says Dr. Burrowes. “For 25 years, my mission has been to improve function, adaptability, and resilience—so families can truly thrive. I’m honored by the trust this community has placed in me.”To mark the milestone, Cedar Grove Family Chiropractic is celebrating all month long with festive touches and heartfelt appreciation for its patient community. The in-office celebration reflects the practice’s mission to foster connection, express gratitude, and continue supporting family wellness from the inside out.New patients visiting this fall will experience a warm, welcoming environment where care begins with listening, education, and a personalized plan tailored to their health goals. From the very first visit, patients are empowered with insight into how chiropractic care supports the nervous system and whole-body wellness.“For me, chiropractic has never been just a profession—it’s a calling,” says Dr. Burrowes. “This anniversary is not just about the years. It’s about the lives changed, the families served, and the ongoing commitment to helping people live with greater vitality.”

