BNSF Commits to Road Improvements in Landmark Chamber-Led Rail Meeting

Chambers of commerce have united in support for BNSF Railway’s $3.2 billion Logistics Park —an unprecedented investment set to transform the economy

SURPRISE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uniting for Progress: 15 Chambers Back BNSF Rail Project as Key to Arizona’s Economic FutureIn a pivotal moment for regional infrastructure, the Northwest Valley Chamber of Commerce convened a high-level strategic meeting on October 21 to discuss BNSF Railway’s proposed Logistics Park Phoenix (LPP) project in the Northwest Valley—a $3.2 billion privately funded investment poised to reshape Arizona’s logistics landscape.The meeting brought together transportation experts, business leaders, and Maricopa County Supervisor Debbie Lesko, who played a key role in sharing residents’ concerns directly with the group.“Supervisor Lesko ensured that community voices were heard and that public input remained central to the conversation,” said Raoul Sada, President & CEO of the Northwest Valley Chamber. “We generated new ideas and learned important details that will help guide future discussions.”During the meeting Supervisor Lesko was presented an open letter signed by 15 chambers of commerce across Arizona—including the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, Greater Phoenix Chamber, Buckeye Valley Chamber, and Flagstaff Chamber—expressing strong support for the project and its potential to transform regional infrastructure and economic opportunity.“This project is transformational—it’s equivalent to hosting seven Super Bowls a year in terms of economic impact,” said Luis Cordova, Senior VP & COO of Rounds Consulting Group.“It’s one of the largest infrastructure investments the West Valley has seen in decades, and it will reshape how goods move, how businesses grow, and how communities thrive.” said Cordova.Lena Kent, BNSF’s General Director of Public Affairs, emphasized that the proposed facility will be the first of its kind in Arizona, combining:· A rail-served intermodal terminal· Integrated warehouse space· Logistics infrastructure designed to reduce truck traffic, lower shipping costs, and ease congestion across metro Phoenix.Cordova, who served as lead analyst on the rail study, noted that the project is expected to deliver sweeping economic benefits:· 50,000 new jobs· Billions in labor income· Over $258 million annually in state and local taxes for schools, public safety, and infrastructure· Increased freight efficiency and reduced rail traffic through urban corridors· Long-term growth in industrial and commercial developmentKent also officially confirmed that BNSF is actively working with ADOT, MCDOT, MAG and the City of Surprise to identify traffic mitigation strategies and is considering a significant and proportional investment to improve roads near the facility.“We’re pleased to hear about BNSF’s collaboration with transportation agencies,” said Sada. “Their willingness to contribute to traffic solutions is a strong signal that we’re moving toward a balanced and equitable outcome.”Danny Seiden, President & CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry, added:“Economic growth and quality of life are compatible goals. Community input was valued and heard, and collaboration is essential to shaping positive outcomes.”The meeting showcased the power of regional cooperation and the shared commitment to building a stronger, more connected ArizonaChambers Across Arizona Stand UnitedThe strength of this rail project lies in the unprecedented unity of Arizona’s business community. The following chambers have signed a joint letter of support, sending a clear message: Arizona is ready to lead.-Apache Junction Area Chamber of Commerce-Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Buckeye Valley Chamber-Chandler Chamber of Commerce-Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce-Glendale Chamber of Commerce-Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce-Greater Phoenix Chamber-Green Valley Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center-Nogales Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center-Northwest Valley Chamber of Commerce-Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce-Sky Islands Regional Partnership-Visit Yuma-Yuma Chamber

