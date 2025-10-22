Cavlamer Paris Expands Mediterranean Operations, Introducing Caviar-Based Skincare Innovations in Malta

Meir Assouline, founder of Cavlamer Paris, leading a new era of Mediterranean luxury skincare.

Cavlamer Paris introduces its latest caviar skincare collection and clinic expansion in Malta, marking a new era of Mediterranean beauty.

Luxury isn’t noise; it’s precision, honesty, and results. At Cavlamer, we build trust one formula and one client at a time.” — Meir Assouline, Founder of Cavlamer Paris

VALLETTA, MALTA, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cavlamer Paris, the luxury skincare brand founded by Meir Assouline, has announced the expansion of its Mediterranean operations and the launch of new caviar-based professional skincare treatments at the Cavlamer Beauty Clinic in Malta.

This initiative marks a significant step in the brand’s growth, reinforcing its commitment to scientific innovation, ethical excellence, and the growing demand for high-performance, non-invasive skincare solutions in Europe.

Caviar-Based Innovation in Skincare

Cavlamer Paris continues to redefine luxury beauty through advanced formulations built on its signature ingredient: caviar extract.

Rich in amino acids, vitamins, and marine nutrients, caviar delivers proven regenerative and anti-aging benefits.

The newly launched collection introduces enhanced concentrations of caviar complexes, developed in partnership with leading European cosmetic laboratories.

The result is a new standard in professional skincare, formulas that restore firmness, improve skin texture, and promote luminosity while maintaining the sensory sophistication that defines French beauty.



Malta: The Heart of Mediterranean Expansion

The launch of the new Cavlamer treatments takes place at the brand’s flagship Cavlamer Beauty Clinic in Malta.

This expansion strengthens Cavlamer’s position in the Mediterranean market and reflects the island’s growing role as a destination for premium wellness and aesthetic care.

The Malta-based clinic will offer clients access to Cavlamer’s latest innovations in a professional setting, combining advanced cosmetic technology with personalized expertise.

Each protocol is designed to deliver measurable, visible results while maintaining the brand’s philosophy of gentle, non-invasive care.

“Our goal is to offer clients precision skincare with visible impact and complete transparency,” said Meir Assouline, founder of Cavlamer Paris. “Malta represents the perfect blend of Mediterranean vitality and French sophistication, an environment where our values naturally thrive.”



Commitment to Transparency and Ethics

Cavlamer Paris emphasizes quality and accountability at every stage of production.

All formulations are cruelty-free, dermatologically tested, and developed through ethical sourcing partnerships.

The brand’s approach aligns with Assouline’s vision of building long-term trust between brand and client—placing performance before promotion and craftsmanship before scale.

Through ongoing collaboration with laboratories and skincare professionals, Cavlamer ensures that each product meets the highest European standards for safety and efficacy.

A Modern Vision of Luxury

With this expansion, Cavlamer Paris continues to shape a modern interpretation of luxury, one defined not by extravagance, but by integrity, consistency, and excellence.

The company’s success reflects a broader movement in the beauty industry toward authenticity and transparency.

“Luxury today means knowing what stands behind a product,” said Assouline. “It’s about real science, honest communication, and visible results. That’s the foundation Cavlamer is built on.”

Looking Ahead

Following its expansion in Malta, Cavlamer Paris plans to strengthen its European network with selective partnerships and continued research into marine-based skincare innovation.

The brand will also offer professional training for aestheticians and clinics, promoting ethical standards and advanced skincare techniques aligned with Cavlamer’s values.

With its growing Mediterranean presence and unwavering focus on quality, Cavlamer Paris stands at the intersection of French artistry and scientific precision, delivering beauty that endures beyond trends.

About Cavlamer Paris

Cavlamer Paris is a luxury skincare brand founded by Meir Assouline, combining French cosmetic craftsmanship with Mediterranean vitality.

Known for its advanced caviar-based formulations, Cavlamer offers professional-grade skincare products and non-invasive facial treatments through its flagship beauty clinic in Malta.

Every Cavlamer formula is cruelty-free, dermatologically tested, and created with precision, transparency, and care.

Discover Cavlamer Paris – Where Caviar Science Meets Mediterranean Beauty

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.