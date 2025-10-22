Roomster Android 16kb App

Roomster Updates Google Play App to Meet New Google 16 KB Memory Page Requirements App Bundle Size Reduced by 40% to Deliver a Faster, More Efficient Experience

Google’s upcoming 16 KB memory page policy is about improving performance and efficiency across Android devices, said John S. Shriber, co-founder of Roomster.” — John S. Shriber

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- App Bundle Size Reduced by 40% to Deliver a Faster, More Efficient ExperienceRoomster, the world’s leading roommate finder and co-living platform, today announced that its Android app on the Google Play Store has been fully upgraded to comply with Google’s new 16 KB memory page size requirements, which go into effect on November 1, 2025.As part of this update, Roomster’s development team re-engineered the app’s performance core and optimized data storage to meet the new standards. The result: a 40% smaller application bundle, making Roomster lighter, faster, and more efficient for users worldwide.“Google’s upcoming 16 KB memory page policy is about improving performance and efficiency across Android devices,” said John Shriber, co-founder of Roomster. “We embraced this as an opportunity to innovate — not just to meet compliance but to deliver a smoother, faster experience to millions of Roomster users looking for rooms for rent and roommates.”With this upgrade, Android users can expect:Faster load times and smoother navigation across the appReduced memory usage, especially on mid-range and older devicesImproved stability and responsiveness for messaging and search functionsMore efficient data management, helping users find roommates and rooms for rent seamlesslyThe newly optimized Roomster app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Users can continue to access the same trusted features — including free ID checks, free address checks, and secure in-app messaging — now with enhanced speed and reliability.“Roomster is built for people finding homes, around the world,” added Shriber. “By cutting the app size nearly in half, we’re ensuring everyone can participate in shared living, no matter their device or data plan.”Roomster continues to lead the global roommate and co-living market by prioritizing safety, accessibility, and innovation.About RoomsterFounded by John Shriber and Roman Zaks, Roomster is the world’s #1 roommate finder app — connecting people through trusted listings and verified profiles across more than 200 countries. Available on iOS, Android, and web, Roomster helps users find rooms for rent, roommates, and flat shares securely and easily. Download the updated Roomster app today on the Google Play StoreMedia Contact:Roomster Media Relationspress@roomster.com

