Creator Palooza Week Announces Official Sponsors, Creator Experiences, and Inaugural Restaurant Lineup

Walt Disney World Resort, Publicis Groupe, Hotel Sages, ehko, Ivy Beauty, and My Code join forces to celebrate culture, creativity, and community.

Our goal during Creator Palooza Week is to host more creator-led experiences with their communities and bring brands in as partners—to build authentic connections that move culture forward.” — LaToya Shambo

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creator Palooza Week, produced by BGD Media (formerly Black Girl Digital), launches in Atlanta with an expanded lineup of partners, creator-led experiences, and the first-ever Creator Restaurant Week — a citywide celebration of food, culture, and commerce.

Returning partner Walt Disney World once again powers Creator Palooza’s signature moments, while Publicis Groupe serves as corporate host of the Creator Upfronts on November 7, connecting creators directly with brand and agency leaders. Additional partners include Hotel Sages, ehko, Ivy Beauty, and My Code, each championing innovation, inclusion, and impact across wellness, beauty, and media.

Inaugural Creator Restaurant Week — A Celebration of Food, Culture, and Community

Kicking off November 3, Creator Restaurant Week, presented in partnership with Hungry Homegirl, brings creators and food lovers together to spotlight Atlanta’s culinary excellence. Participating restaurants will offer custom menus, exclusive creator-hosted experiences, and opportunities for local diners to become a Palooza Tastemaker for a chance to win an all-inclusive trip to Bali.

Participating restaurants include The Alden, SM44, Emilio’s, Mistora, and Vendure Kitchen and Cocktails. “Creator Restaurant Week is more than dining out; it’s about celebrating the restaurants and chefs who shape the flavor of Atlanta,” said Tailor Payton, Founder of Hungry Homegirl. “By partnering with creators, we’re building authentic touchpoints between culture, community, and cuisine.”

Hotel Sages — Official Wellness & Hospitality Partner

Creators participating in Creator Restaurant Week will have the chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Bali, hosted by Hotel Sages. As the Official Wellness and Hospitality Partner of Creator Palooza Week, Hotel Sages embodies luxury, creativity, and community — inviting creators to rest, recharge, and reconnect in style during Atlanta’s most influential cultural celebration. Learn more at hotel-sages.com.

Creator Upfronts Hosted by Publicis Groupe — November 7th

On Thursday, November 7, Creator Palooza will host the inaugural Creator Upfronts, in partnership with My Code. This invite-only event bridges Atlanta’s business community with multicultural creators, showcasing how creator partnerships drive measurable brand growth and local economic impact.

4th Annual BGD Global Creator Awards — November 9th

The week culminates with the 4th Annual BGD Global Creator Awards, powered by Walt Disney World, on Saturday, November 9. The evening brings together 250 creators, brand partners, and media leaders to celebrate cultural excellence and community impact. Returning host Tiarra Monet will be joined by NeAndre Broussard, Co-Founder of Black Menswear.

Voices of the Movement

“Every year, our goal is to expand the movement — new partners, bigger opportunities, and deeper community,” said LaToya Shambo, Founder & CEO of BGD Media. “This year’s partnerships reflect the evolution of the creator economy, where creators, brands, and audiences aren’t just engaging online but building real-world connections that move culture forward.”

About Creator Palooza Week

Creator Palooza Week (Nov 3–9, 2025 | Atlanta, GA) is a cultural reset celebrating the bold, global influence of today’s creators. Powered by BGD Media (formerly Black Girl Digital) in partnership with My Code, Creator Palooza is where audiences become communities, creators lead the movement, and brands amplify the connection. The week-long experience features Creator Restaurant Week, the Black Girls Who Write Literary Awards, exclusive creator gatherings, the Creator Upfronts, and the 4th Annual BGD Global Creator Awards.

Additional creator-hosted experiences, brand activations, and partners will be announced leading up to Creator Palooza Week.

About BGD Media

Founded in 2016 as Black Girl Digital, BGD Media is a global creator media and marketing company dedicated to creating equity in the creator economy. With a network of 184,000 newsletter subscribers, 130,000+ social followers, and hundreds of engaged creators, BGD Media helps brands authentically reach multicultural audiences driving $1.98 trillion in spending power. Past partners include Walt Disney World, YouTube, Snap, African Pride, and JPMorgan Chase.

About My Code

My Code absorbs culture at the source — in living rooms, group chats, and experiences. By crafting end-to-end, scalable marketing solutions designed to find smart intersections between brands and today’s most powerful growth audiences, we translate cultural intelligence into consumer connections built to last.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.