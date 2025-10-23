World’s Finest® Chocolate Shares Ownership with Employees Through New ESOP

World's Finest Chocolate

World’s Finest Chocolate has announced that it is sharing ownership with its employees through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- World’s Finest® Chocolate Shares Ownership with Employees Through New ESOPWorld’s FinestChocolate, a proud American chocolate manufacturer and leader in the school fundraising industry, has announced that it is sharing ownership with its employees through a newly established Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), marking a meaningful new chapter in the company’s story.Since 1939, the Opler family has led World’s Finest Chocolate with a commitment to crafting chocolate that uplifts communities, supports schools, and brings people together. Each year, the company helps over 17,000 schools nationwide reach their fundraising goals.“I’ve wanted to share ownership with our employees for a long time,” said Eddie Opler, third-generation Owner and CEO. “For more than 85 years, the people who have worked with my family have become family themselves. This step ensures our legacy continues while giving everyone who contributes to our success an opportunity to benefit from it.”The new ESOP enables employees to acquire an ownership stake in the business as they progress in their careers with the company. Ownership is now shared between the Opler family and the employees who make the company’s success possible, strengthening the company’s foundation for continued growth and long-term success.By expanding ownership, World’s Finest Chocolate is honoring its heritage while investing in its future. The company’s culture, values, mission, and purpose remain deeply rooted, and the success of hard work is shared by all who contribute to making life a little sweeter.Founded in 1939 by the Opler family, World’s Finest Chocolate is a chocolate manufacturing company based in Chicago, IL. Since pioneering product fundraising in 1949, World’s Finest Chocolate has helped fundraising partners raise over 4.7 billion dollars. In addition to fundraising products, World’s Finest is proud to make Queen Anne® cordial cherries and an extensive selection of chocolate gift items. For more information, please visit###

