Association of American Educators Florida and Professional Educators Network of Florida Announce Historic Merger

Florida is now the second-largest state chapter within the AAE network and the largest state chapter in AAE Southeast Region.

MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of American Educators (AAE)—a national 501(c)(6) professional organization supporting educators in all 50 states—is proud to announce the merger of AAE Florida, its Florida chapter, with the Professional Educators Network of Florida (PEN of Florida), the premier independent professional association for educators in the Sunshine State.

For more than three decades, both AAE Florida and PEN of Florida have served Florida’s educators with dedication and distinction. By combining, the newly unified operation will broaden and strengthen the services and support available to educators across the state.

“We are so pleased to welcome PEN of Florida into the AAE family,” said Colin Sharkey, AAE’s Executive Director. “This merger formalizes a longstanding partnership and significantly enhances the benefits available to Florida educators—while preserving and continuing the proud legacy of PEN.”

As part of this merger, many PEN members will see a reduction in their annual dues while gaining access to an expanded suite of benefits and professional resources. These include the unmatched liability insurance, job protection coverage, teacher licensure defense, and legal support included in AAE professional membership.

“I am honored to unite PEN’s mission and legacy with that of our trusted friends at AAE,” said Robert J. Boyd, Esq., PEN’s Chairman and co-founder. “Together, we are best equipped to serve the needs of Florida’s esteemed educators.”

This strategic merger instantly doubles PEN’s membership and makes it the second-largest state chapter within the AAE network and the largest state chapter in AAE Southeast Region. Moving forward, AAE’s Florida operation will adopt the Professional Educators Network of Florida name, honoring PEN’s legacy while advancing AAE’s national mission. PEN’s existing staff will transition to AAE employment, ensuring uninterrupted support and a seamless experience for thousands of members.

“We at PEN are simply thrilled to be joining AAE and continuing our important work on behalf of Florida educators,” said Cathy DeMoisey, PEN’s Executive Director and co-founder.



The Association of American Educators (AAE) is the largest national, nonunion, professional educator organization, advancing the profession by offering a modern approach to educator empowerment and advocacy—promoting professionalism, collaboration, and excellence without a partisan agenda. AAE is committed to a teaching profession that is student oriented, well respected, and personally fulfilling. AAE serves tens of thousands of members in all fifty states and welcomes professionals from all school types. Membership includes a $2 million professional liability insurance, employment rights coverage, professional resources, and many other benefits. Classroom teachers, paraprofessionals, administrators, student teachers, university professors, and supporters are all eligible to join today and can learn more at joinaae.org.

