Emerest Home Care of Connecticut Opens Waterbury Facility to Expand Caregiver and Patient Support

Emerest Opens Connecticut’s First Facility Offering Spa and Self-care Services for Home Health Aides, Setting a New Statewide Standard for Caregiver Wellness.

Caregivers are the foundation of home care. By investing in their well-being, Emerest ensures more compassionate, consistent support for patients and stronger communities across Connecticut.” — Josh Klein, CEO and Co-Founder, Emerest Health

WATERBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEDIA HIGHLIGHTS• Grand opening and ribbon cutting for Emerest Home Care of Connecticut ’s new Waterbury facility - Sunday, October 26, 2025• First facility in Connecticut to provide spa and self-care services for home health aides• Emerest has served and grown in Connecticut for more than 10 years, strengthening caregiver wellness and patient care statewideWATERBURY, Conn., October 22, 2025 - Emerest Home Care of Connecticut today announced the grand opening of its new Waterbury facility, marking a major milestone in expanding access to compassionate, high-quality home care across the state.The new center is the first in Connecticut to offer dedicated spa and self-care services for home health aides, underscoring Emerest’s commitment to supporting caregivers so they can better serve patients and families.The grand opening celebration will feature remarks from Josh Klein , CEO and Co-Founder of Emerest Health, alongside local and regional officials and community leaders. Attendees will tour the facility and experience firsthand the innovative caregiver-support amenities designed to promote well-being, retention, and professional development.“Caregivers are the foundation of home care,” said Josh Klein, CEO of Emerest Health. “By investing in their well-being, we ensure that patients receive more compassionate and consistent support. This facility represents our belief that when caregivers thrive, communities thrive. We’re proud to have been part of Connecticut’s home care community for more than a decade and to continue growing here in ways that support both caregivers and families.”Located at 454–462 Wolcott Street in Waterbury, the new facility will serve families throughout New Haven County, Stratford, and surrounding areas, offering both traditional home care and enhanced programs focused on caregiver training, engagement, and wellness. This expansion builds on more than a decade of Emerest’s service and growth across Connecticut, deepening its roots through programs that prioritize both caregiver support and high-quality patient care.Emerest has rapidly expanded across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Missouri, and Connecticut, earning recognition for combining personalized care with innovative technology through its NY affiliate Royal Care . Together, these organizations deliver a seamless continuum of care that improves patient outcomes and elevates the caregiver experience.Event DetailsDate: Sunday, October 26, 2025Time: 12-5 PM (Ribbon Cutting at 2 PM)Location: 454-462 Wolcott Street, Waterbury, CT 06705Parking is available behind the facility. Reserved spots will be held for confirmed media and local officials.Visuals: Photography and videography will be available onsite.Onsite Media Contact: Diana Deleanu, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Emerest HealthLocal leaders, caregivers, and members of the media are invited to attend the ribbon cutting and tour the new facility.For more information about Emerest, please visit www.emerest.com About Emerest HealthEmerest Health is a leading multi-state provider of home care and home health services dedicated to delivering compassionate, innovative, and personalized care. Through its family of companies and programs — including Royal Care, Royal Care Certified, Emerest Mind and Memory, and U@Perks — Emerest supports both patients and caregivers with integrated programs that improve quality of life, enhance workforce wellness, and drive better health outcomes.WEBSITE: www.emerest.com

