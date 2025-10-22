Cecil County Board of Education President Diana Hawley Named President of Maryland Association of Boards of Education

Newly named MABE President Diana Hawley at MABE Annual Conference 2025

Statewide Association Announces New 2025-2026 Board of Directors

We’ve seen up close Diana’s commitment to public schools. Her experience in Maryland's education community means she brings a firsthand perspective to work championing excellence in public education.” — MABE Executive Director Milt Nagel

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cecil County’s Diana Hawley was sworn in October 20 as the new President of the Maryland Association of Boards of Education (MABE) . The statewide association, a leading advocate for public education in Maryland since 1957, is comprised of all 24 local boards of education throughout the state. Hawley was sworn in at MABE’s Annual Conference 2025, held October 20-21 in Annapolis. She assumes the association presidency following the 2024-2025 term of MABE President Karin M. Bailey, who is Chair of the St. Mary’s County School Board.Hawley, President of the Board of Education of Cecil County and a member of the school board since 2018, has a background in early childhood education and early intervention. She has been an active leader and advocate for Cecil County Public Schools for over 15 years.A longtime active member of MABE and member of MABE’s Board of Directors since 2021, Hawley brings a positive energy, passion for excellence, and active experience in her work serving public school students in Cecil County and throughout Maryland. She believes in advocating for ample and appropriate resources, engaging stakeholders, and providing equitable opportunities for all students so their needs can be met, their potential realized, and their community strengthened.In addition to serving on multiple MABE and Cecil County Public Schools committees through the years, Hawley also is a member of Cecil County’s Youth Empowerment Source (YES) Youth Coalition, and the county Chamber of Commerce’s Government Relations Committee. She served for several years as an early childhood educator, preschool program director, and early intervention specialist, and has been recognized by the Maryland State Department of Education with its distinguished “Parent Involvement Matters Award” (PIMA).A graduate of St. Mary’s College of Maryland with a BA in Psychology and concentration in Child Development, Diana and her husband live in Cecil County with their two children, who both are graduates of Cecil County public schools.“At MABE, we’ve seen up close Diana’s rock-solid commitment to Maryland students and public schools,” said MABE Executive Director Milt Nagel. “Her extensive experience in Maryland’s education community means she brings a valuable first-hand perspective to MABE members’ collective work championing excellence in Maryland public education. Despite such challenging times for public education as a whole, we see great things ahead under her collaborative, innovative leadership.”Also sworn in during MABE’s Annual Conference 2025 were MABE’s newly elected officers and Board of Directors. MABE President-Elect for the coming year is Brenda Wolff (Montgomery County); the association’s new Treasurer is Frederick County’s Karen Yoho; and its new Secretary is Howard County’s Jolene Mosley. In addition to MABE’s officers, the organization’s incoming Board of Directors is comprised of 12 board members from 11 Maryland counties and Baltimore City.MABE Annual Conference this year drew over 200 attendees, focused on school board members and leaders, superintendents, agency officials and other key education stakeholders from throughout the state.# # #About MABE:Founded in 1957, The Maryland Association of Boards of Education is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to serving and supporting boards of education in Maryland. MABE is a leading advocate for public education in the state. All 24 Maryland boards of education are members of MABE.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.