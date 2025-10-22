EACR Inc - Melville Introduces Solar Panel Recycling Pickup Services for Long Island & Metro New York

Solar Panels Ready for Recycling

Fast, compliant, and approved removal and recycling for end-of-life PV modules, inverters, and related equipment

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EACR Inc - Melville today announced the launch of its solar panel recycling pickup services, giving solar installers, property managers, schools, municipalities, and commercial facilities an easy, local solution for removing and responsibly recycling decommissioned or end-of-life photovoltaic (PV) modules and balance-of-system components across Suffolk County, Nassau County, and the greater NYC metro area.“Long Island has seen tremendous solar growth, and now many systems are entering repair, upgrade, or end-of-life stages,” said a spokesperson for EACR Inc - Melville. “Our new pickup program takes the logistics headache off project teams—we pack it out, haul it away, and route it to approved downstream partners—so panels stay out of landfills and projects stay on schedule.”What the service includesOn-site pack-out & loading: Trained crews palletize intact and broken panels, minimizing breakage, site hazards, and downtime.Scheduled pickups that fit your calendar: From single sites to multi-location projects, with expedited storm response when needed.Secure transport to approved partners: Materials are routed to approved processors for responsible recovery of glass, aluminum, and select metals.Recycling outcomes summary: Upon completion, customers receive a certificate of recycling confirming that all material was properly recycled.Who benefitsSolar developers, EPCs, and installers handling repowers, warranty swaps, and decommissionsCommercial & industrial facilities upgrading rooftop or carport arraysSchools, hospitals, universities & municipalities with sustainability and compliance goalsProperty managers, HOAs & REITs coordinating maintenance or storm-related replacementsAccepted materialsCrystalline silicon PV modules (mono & poly) and thin-film panels — intact, end-of-life, & non-working.Inverters, optimizers, combiner boxes, junction boxes, racking/hardware, & wiringPalletized loads, loose panels, mixed site conditions, and multi-megawatt projects are supported—simply note quantities during quotingService area & schedulingServicing Melville, NY, EACR’s routing covers Suffolk & Nassau Counties and extends into NYC’s five boroughs, Westchester, and the broader Metro New York region. The team can coordinate everything from small batch pickups to multi-megawatt decommissions, aligning service windows with construction schedules and site access requirements.Commitment to compliance & sustainabilityEACR Inc - Melville emphasizes compliant handling and approved recycling practices that align with environmental standards and local regulations. By diverting panels from landfill and prioritizing material recovery, organizations can demonstrate ESG progress, reduce risk, and maintain clean project closeouts—without unexpected logistical costs.Call to actionTeams planning a solar repair, upgrade, or full decommission can request a same-day quote or schedule a pickup with EACR Inc - Melville. Share your site details, estimated counts, and preferred dates, and the team will provide a clear logistics plan and pricing tailored to your timeline.About EACR Inc - MelvilleEACR Inc - Melville105 Maxess Rd Suite S124Melville, NY 11747(631) 634-2440EACR Inc - Melville provides electronics and solar panel recycling pickups for businesses, institutions, and municipalities across Long Island and the Metro New York area. With reliable field crews and approved downstream partners, EACR helps customers streamline removals, meet compliance obligations, and achieve sustainability goals.

