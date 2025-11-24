Submit Release
EACR Inc – Allentown Expands Commercial Electronics & Universal Waste Recycling Services for Lehigh Valley Businesses

Worker dismantling a computer system

EACR - Electronics Recycling

Helping Lehigh Valley businesses safely manage e-waste, batteries, and universal waste with convenient, compliant recycling solutions.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EACR Inc – Allentown is strengthening its role as a trusted recycling partner for organizations across the Lehigh Valley with expanded commercial electronics recycling and universal waste recycling services designed for businesses, schools, healthcare facilities, manufacturers, and government agencies.

From outdated office technology to lighting and batteries, organizations in Allentown and surrounding communities can now rely on EACR Inc – Allentown to manage a wider range of regulated materials in a safe, responsible, and compliant way.

“Our goal is to make it easy for businesses to do the right thing with their old electronics and universal waste,” said a spokesperson for EACR Inc – Allentown. “Companies are upgrading equipment faster than ever, and they need a recycling partner who understands environmental regulations, data security concerns, and on-site logistics. That’s exactly where we come in.”

Commercial Electronics Recycling for Businesses of All Sizes

EACR Inc – Allentown provides business-focused electronics recycling services tailored to the needs of offices, warehouses, data centers, schools, and other commercial locations. Commonly accepted items include:

Computers, laptops, and tablets

Servers, networking gear, and IT equipment

Monitors, televisions, and digital displays

Printers, copiers, and office electronics

Telecom and communication equipment

EACR Inc – Allentown offers scheduled pickups, project-based cleanouts, and ongoing collection options for companies managing regular streams of outdated tech. The company focuses on environmentally responsible downstream processing and works to maximize recovery of metals, plastics, and other valuable materials while minimizing landfill disposal.

Universal Waste Recycling to Support Environmental Compliance

In addition to electronics, EACR Inc – Allentown helps organizations properly manage universal waste, which may include:

Batteries (including rechargeable and certain specialty batteries)

Fluorescent and other mercury-containing lamps

Ballasts and select lighting components

Appliances containing refrigerant

By routing these materials into approved recycling channels instead of the regular trash, businesses can reduce environmental risk and support compliance with applicable federal and state regulations. EACR Inc – Allentown helps facilities teams, EHS managers, and operations leaders simplify universal waste handling through clear guidelines and reliable pickup options.

A Reliable Partner for the Lehigh Valley

Located in Allentown and serving the broader Lehigh Valley region, EACR Inc – Allentown is positioned to support both single-location businesses and multi-site organizations looking for:

Convenient commercial pickup services

Responsible electronics and universal waste recycling options

Help reducing environmental liability and improving sustainability efforts

“We work hard to be a long-term partner, not just a one-time service,” the spokesperson added. “When companies know their electronics and universal waste are being handled the right way, they can focus more on their core business and less on compliance headaches.”

About EACR Inc – Allentown

EACR Inc - Allentown
6081 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown, PA 18106
(484) 205-3524

EACR Inc – Allentown specializes in commercial electronics recycling and universal waste recycling services for organizations across Allentown and the greater Lehigh Valley. The company helps businesses responsibly manage end-of-life technology and regulated materials through reliable pickups, project-based cleanouts, and environmentally focused processing.

AJ Boufarah
EACR Inc - Allentown
+1 (484) 205-3524
