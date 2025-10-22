ADAS Scanning and Calibration Now Available in San Diego

Body Shop Express in San Diego now offers OEM-level ADAS scanning and calibration for all brands, ensure your vehicle’s safety systems are working properly.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Body Shop ExpressLaunches Advanced ADAS Scanning & Calibration Services in San DiegoBody Shop Express(3777 Gaines St., San Diego) is proud to announce the immediate availability of advanced Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) scanning and calibration services in San Diego. With the increasing presence of ADAS technology in modern vehicles, ensuring these systems are correctly calibrated following a collision or repair is critical for optimal safety, and Body Shop Express is now fully equipped to deliver OEM-level diagnostics and recalibration for all makes and models.Modern vehicles rely on a network of sensors, cameras, and radar units to monitor road conditions, detect potential collisions, assist with lane-keeping, adjust lighting, and intervene when necessary. I‑CAR and industry experts emphasize that even a minor impact — sometimes barely visible — can misalign or damage these systems, rendering them ineffective or even unreliable. (Body Shop Express)“At Body Shop Express our mission has always been to restore vehicles to factory standards — not just cosmetically, but functionally and safely,” said a spokesperson for Body Shop Express. “With ADAS technologies becoming integrated into nearly every new vehicle, we recognised the need to invest in certified tools, training and procedures. We’re thrilled to offer comprehensive pre- and post-repair scanning and calibration services so our customers can drive away confident their safety systems are working exactly as designed.”Why ADAS Scanning and Calibration Matters• Pre-Scan: Identifies existing diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) prior to repair, helping technicians pinpoint which ADAS subsystems may have been affected. (Body Shop Express)• Post-Scan: Verifies that all ADAS features — from collision avoidance and adaptive cruise control to blind-spot monitoring and pedestrian detection — are restored to original manufacturer performance.• Without proper recalibration, even a seemingly superficial front or rear-end repair can leave radar, camera or sensor misalignments that compromise driver and occupant safety.OEM Certified Accuracy You Can TrustBody Shop Express is an OEM-certified collision repair facility, outfitted with manufacturer-approved diagnostic equipment and technician training. The team performs scanning and calibration for systems including:• Collision avoidance and automatic emergency braking• Blind-spot monitoring• Adaptive cruise control• Pedestrian detection• Adaptive lighting systems• Lane departure warning and lane-keep assistAll work is documented for both vehicle owners and insurance professionals, providing clear proof that calibration followed factory procedures.Ready for Any SituationWhether you’ve been recently involved in a collision, had glass replaced, or simply want to verify your vehicle’s safety systems are functioning properly — Body Shop Express offers tailored solutions for all makes and models. With convenient scheduling at their San Diego location (619-732-6300) and an expert team ready to assist, drivers can rest assured their vehicle’s ADAS systems are in expert hands.About Body Shop ExpressLocated at 3777 Gaines St., San Diego, CA 92110, Body Shop Express is a full-service collision repair center certified by multiple OEMs. The facility is committed to restoring vehicles to their pre-accident condition — structurally, cosmetically and functionally. With the addition of ADAS scanning and calibration services, the team is better equipped than ever to ensure driver safety and system integrity.Contact: Body Shop Express 3777 Gaines St. San Diego, CA 92110 Phone: 619-732-6300 Website: bodyshopexpress.com

ADAS Calibration San Diego

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.