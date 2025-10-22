WD Capital Group Arranges $15.85 Million Acquisition Financing for Doral Inn & Suites Miami

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WD Capital Group has successfully arranged a $15,850,000 acquisition loan for the Doral Inn & Suites Miami, located at 1212 NW 82nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33126. The property was acquired by Ratia Development LLC, led by Ricardo Ratia, as part of a strategic purchase of the 112-key hospitality asset.The financing was arranged by WD Capital Group, with Emile Schachter, Managing Principal, serving as the exclusive Capital Markets Broker, in partnership with Ordeg Capital, led by Jose Degwitz. The senior loan was provided by W Financial, represented by David Heiden, under a structure designed to facilitate the acquisition.The Doral Inn & Suites Miami benefits from a prime location in Doral’s Airport West submarket, surrounded by strong corporate demand, abundant retail amenities, and proximity to Miami International Airport. The transaction underscores investor confidence in South Florida’s hospitality fundamentals and highlights WD Capital Group’s continued leadership in executing complex middle-market capital solutions.“This acquisition marks another step in repositioning well-located hospitality assets for long-term institutional performance,” said Emile Schachter, Managing Principal at WD Capital Group. “Our team structured competitive financing that aligns with the sponsor’s business plan while navigating a rapidly evolving capital markets environment.”Buyer brokerage was led by Related ISG, representing the seller in the transaction.Since inception, WD Capital Group has closed over $500 million in transactions, with an additional $250 million currently in process for 2025. These results underscore the firm’s focus on precision, disciplined execution, and long-term partnerships in today’s selective capital markets.For media inquiries, please contact:info@wdcapitalgroup.com

