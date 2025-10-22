Buburuza Launches First AI-Native Financial Operating System

Setting Value Free: AI Money to unify Fiat and Crypto in one system. Banking without the manual layer.

AI isn’t replacing people in finance—it’s replacing the worrying, waiting, and working. That’s all Buburuza ever wanted to do: give time back, and let AI take care of your money.” — Daniel Zakharov, CEO, Buburuza

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- London-based Buburuza led by CEO Daniel Zakharov is gearing up to launch the world’s first AI-native bank. Set to launch within the next 60 days initially targeting the most important financial markets such as The UK, US, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The platform is introducing AI Money unifying both fiat and cryptocurrency; Money not just moving on its own, but acts intelligently for you.The core concept is simple: money that can think for you. Through the platform, you can pay and receive in whatever currency you prefer—in real time. With the help of AI, the money is invested, spent, and saved through the patterns you’ve shown and goals you’ve set. Buburuza’s commitment is to significantly reduce the unrealized losses associated with human errors and lack of management skills.Buburuza is building the foundation for autonomous finance—where your money understands what to do next. The new, intelligent banking system is solving problems for millions of people who live across multiple currencies, from freelancers who wait days for invoice clearing, to SMBs juggling multiple accounts, and even the savvy crypto-native professionals stuck between two systems. Buburuza’s commitment to seamless finance experience echoes especially to these early adopters who need AI Money the most.Zakharov also shared the company’s plan to rapidly expand in other countries with great financial infrastructures such as Canada, Mexico, and Brazil within the foreseeable future. He added, banking licenses have already been secured for these markets enabling more people to enjoy money without waiting rooms soon. For more information, you may click here About Buburuza BankBuburuza Bank is building the world’s first AI-native banking platform — a unified system that merges fiat and crypto into one intelligent network. Its mission is to eliminate the manual layer from finance and create a future where money moves, clears, and acts on its own.

