Shufti Named Identity Verification Innovator of the Year 2025 by Brit FinTech Awards

Shufti Wins Brit FinTech ID Verification Innovator Award

The Award recognises adaptive IDV architecture, ATO protection, and risk-based verification, helping businesses navigate evolving fraud and AML threats.

Every new regulation, risk pattern, or edge case is engineered into our core IDV system logic. That’s how we lead, by adapting fast, without ever fragmenting trust.” — Shahid Hanif, Co-founder and CEO of Shufti

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shufti, the global identity verification leader, has been named Identity Verification Innovator of the Year 2025 by the Brit FinTech Awards, a recognition of its evolving identity verification architecture, continuous product innovation, and measurable impact in strengthening digital trust across regulated sectors.

The Brit FinTech Awards is a premier recognition platform celebrating initiatives that are reshaping the future of finance. Th 2025 Awards ceremony, held in London, honoured the most forward-thinking companies advancing innovation across the financial technology sector.

The judging panel recognised Shufti for its ability to stay ahead of rapidly evolving compliance demands, particularly in areas where financial crime typologies, onboarding expectations, and regulatory frameworks are in constant transition.

As AML/KYC frameworks tighten and digital risks diversify, Shufti’s platform has demonstrated resilience and responsiveness, allowing institutions to adapt without compromising operational viability.

The Brit FinTech Awards annually recognise excellence across the UK fintech landscape. The “Innovator of the Year” category considers not only technological novelty but also sustainable product differentiation, regulatory relevance, and contributions to operational resilience. Shufti was selected from a competitive field of global RegTech and identity technology providers.

Central to this adaptability is Shufti’s fully in-house technology stack, which enables rapid product iteration and regulatory alignment without third-party dependencies. While many vendors remain constrained by static solutions or external integrations, Shufti’s architecture is continuously refined in response to both client-specific feedback and the evolving global compliance landscape.

“Our priority has always been to engineer verification systems that perform under real-world pressure,” said Tom Gadsden, Vice President of Product at Shufti. "That includes scenarios involving deepfakes, synthetic identities, underage users using borrowed credentials, and compliance audits across diverse jurisdictions. Receiving this award affirms the value of building flexible, resilient infrastructure that detects what others miss.”

The platform combines advanced biometric liveness detection, multilingual document parsing, device fingerprinting, behavioural analytics, and configurable orchestration, supporting risk-tiered verification across more than 240 jurisdictions. Clients can tailor their onboarding flows using over 10,000 document types, adjusting for sector, geography, and user profile.

For high-assurance industries such as wealth management and virtual assets, Shufti supports enhanced due diligence through workflows that incorporate proof-of-wealth, income verification, and multi-point KYC matching. These modular flows provide deeper scrutiny when required, without introducing onboarding friction in lower-risk scenarios.

Shufti’s development of its Account Takeover (ATO) Protection suite was another key factor in the award decision. This framework shifts the security perimeter beyond onboarding, applying multi-factor biometric re-authentication during anomalies, mapping device-risk patterns at login, and linking enrolment data to account recovery.

As threat actors increasingly target dormant accounts and reuse compromised credentials, this end-to-end lifecycle protection offers both risk mitigation and user continuity.

In an environment where age-check laws are not only tightening but also diverging across jurisdictions, Shufti’s risk-adaptive orchestration allows businesses to configure verification depth by region, age group, and product sensitivity, supporting both regulatory alignment and user privacy.

Shufti’s recognition also reflects its leadership in age verification, particularly through the Waterfall Approach™, a stepwise, privacy-first escalation model that progresses from behavioural cues and facial age estimation to document-based checks and, when necessary, government database matching.

This layered architecture allows platforms to meet a growing spectrum of regulatory obligations, including the UK Online Safety Act, ARCOM guidelines in France, and the COPPA in the United States, all of which demand “highly effective” and proportionate age assurance.

“This award is not just about what we’ve built as a tech—it’s about what we’ve made possible for our clients in the fight against fraud,” said Shahid Hanif, Co-Founder and CEO of Shufti. “We’ve redefined digital trust as a continuous, adaptive capability, woven into onboarding, re-verification, fraud detection, and compliance logic. That’s how we’ve earned our place at the forefront of identity innovation.”

Further contributing to the award was Shufti’s Fast ID framework, which allows previously verified users to re-authenticate across platforms using reusable, consent-based identity tokens. Designed to reduce verification redundancies and improve conversion without sacrificing compliance, Fast ID offers interoperability across banking, fintech, and online marketplaces, supporting both seamless onboarding and re-verification in high-risk workflows.

The Brit FinTech Awards jury emphasised that Shufti’s innovation lies not only in standalone features but in its cohesive modular architecture, one that embeds regulatory logic, adapts dynamically to risk profiles, and supports end-user usability without diluting compliance.

Over the past year, Shufti has made strategic enhancements to its behavioural-intelligence layer, integrated typology-aware risk scoring into AML screening, and deepened cross-platform orchestration.

These advancements create a unified risk fabric. connecting identity, transaction, and reputational signals, helping financial institutions improve detection accuracy, reduce manual intervention, and future-proof their verification and compliance operations.

The “Identity Verification Innovator of the Year” award celebrates sustainable product innovation and its measurable influence on digital trust infrastructure.

For Shufti, the recognition validates a long-term vision of identity as a continuously evolving process, not a fixed event.

Shahid Hanif further added, “Innovation, for us, isn’t a launch race—it’s a discipline. We build for resilience, not headlines. Every new regulation, risk pattern, or edge case is engineered into our core system logic. That’s how we lead, by adapting fast, without ever fragmenting trust.”

Looking ahead, Shufti will expand its AI-driven fraud signal infrastructure, refine its privacy-preserving age verification stack, advance behavioural profiling for high-risk verticals, and scale its reusable identity layer globally.

Its focus remains on bridging trust gaps across digital onboarding, ongoing user verification, and lifecycle authentication, delivering solutions that adapt to law, risk, and expectation in real time.

To learn more about Shufti’s win at the Brit FinTech Awards 2025, visit: https://lnkd.in/de9XM-tK



About Shufti

Shufti is a global identity verification and digital trust platform, trusted by over 1,000 clients across fintech, payments, crypto, gaming, and other regulated digital ecosystems. It enables real-time, risk-based verification that protects privacy while accelerating onboarding and reducing fraud.

Its proprietary architecture unites biometric liveness detection, multilingual OCR for 10,000+ IDs, device and behavioural intelligence, and reusable identity tokens to help businesses reduce fraud, meet compliance obligations, and accelerate onboarding without compromising privacy.

Operating in 240+ countries and territories, Shufti’s solutions align with GDPR, DSA, OSA, and eIDAS 2.0, supporting clients worldwide in building verifiable, sustainable digital trust.

