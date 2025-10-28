Storage Star Expands Footprint in Western U.S. with Acquisition of Fifteen Self-Storage Properties

Storage Star in Cloverdale, California

Storage Star expands with 15 new self-storage properties across six states, growing to 59 locations with secure, affordable solutions.

With robust housing and population growth fueling rising demand for self-storage in the Western United States, Storage Star is well-equipped to meet resident and business needs...” — Matt Garibaldi

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Storage Star, a leading self-storage operator recognized for its customer-first service and modern facilities, recently acquired fifteen new properties across the Western United States. The expansion strengthens the company’s footprint in the West, Northwest, and Intermountain West across California, Texas, Wyoming, Idaho, Washington, and Oregon. With these acquisitions, Storage Star now operates 59 properties nationwide.“With robust housing and population growth fueling rising demand for self-storage in the Western United States, Storage Star is well-equipped to meet resident and business needs with unmatched service and flexible solutions,” stated CEO Matt Garibaldi. “By embracing technology and AI-driven tools, we are providing our customers fast, intuitive support while still preserving the human touch that our customers value.”The acquisition is part of Storage Star’s long-term strategy to expand in high-growth markets, establishing a multi-asset presence to drive operational efficiencies. The company plans to continue with targeted acquisitions and new developments throughout the United States, solidifying its position as one of the nation’s most trusted storage partners.Storage Star has built its reputation on more than just square footage. The company has quickly been differentiating itself and elevating the storage experience with:• AI-Powered Support: 24/7 answers, personalized recommendations, and instant assistance across all channels, when renting storage or requesting support• Technology-Forward Convenience: Online reservations, contactless rentals, keyless entry, and a seamless digital booking flow• Customer-First Approach: Local teams empowered to deliver best-in-class service with excellence and integrity• Premium Facility Features: Climate-controlled units, advanced security, and drive-up access for residential and business customers• Flexible Storage Solutions: Storage options for household moves, college students, boat and RV owners, and business needs“Our mission has always been to make storage as simple and stress-free as possible,” added COO David Decker. “By expanding our presence in these six states, we’re not only growing our footprint, but extending our promise of secure and affordable storage solutions to more communities.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.