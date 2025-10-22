DistiNCtly Fayetteville Launches ‘Service & Stays’ Hotel Packages Honoring Military Service Members and Families

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DistiNCtly Fayetteville, the destination marketing organization for Fayetteville and Cumberland County, has launched the Fayetteville Service & Stays Packages, a special initiative celebrating the community’s deep military roots and honoring those who serve. The campaign includes exclusive hotel offers for active-duty service members, veterans, and their families, reinforcing Fayetteville’s commitment to honoring service members and their families who call the region home.As the home to Fort Bragg, one of the world’s largest military installations, Fayetteville has welcomed families from across the globe, infusing the city with a unique blend of perspectives, traditions, and flavors. The new Service & Stays campaign invites active military and veteran travelers to experience the area’s distinctive blend of Southern charm, cultural diversity, and history while enjoying discounted accommodations from participating hotels.“Service is at the core of Fayetteville’s identity,” said Devin Heath, President and CEO of DistiNCtly Fayetteville. “This initiative is our way of showing appreciation to the military families who shape our community and inviting travelers to relax, recharge, and explore all that Fayetteville and Cumberland County have to offer. We’re proud to partner with our local hotels to offer meaningful travel experiences that honor those who serve and strengthen the fabric of our community.”Participating hotels include:Hampton Inn Fayetteville Fort Bragg: Invites service members and their families to unwind and explore Fayetteville’s military heritage with its Salute to Heroes package. Guests can enjoy 10% off their stay and earn 1,500 bonus Hilton Honors Points when booking as part of DistiNCtly Fayetteville’s “Service & Stays” initiative. Whether discovering local museums or savoring the city’s diverse culinary scene, travelers will experience the brand’s signature warmth and convenience.Red Roof Inn Fayetteville: Invites military guests and their families to enjoy 10% off their stay. Whether traveling for business, relocation, or leisure, this offer ensures service members and their families feel right at home.Sleep Inn & Suites Spring Lake: A recipient of AAA’s 2025 “Best of the Inspected Hotels” award, Sleep Inn & Suites welcomes service members and their families to rest easy near Fort Bragg. Travelers who book the SGML package and present their military ID at check-in can unlock an exclusive discount on their stay. With modern comfort and convenience just minutes from Fort Bragg, Sleep Inn & Suites is the ideal home base for travelers looking to relax between adventures.Spacious Skies Sandy Run: Reconnect with nature and recharge at Spacious Skies Sandy Run, where military guests can save 10% off their next camping adventure. Guests can use code MILITARY10 at checkout to enjoy discounted rates on RV sites, cabins, and glamping accommodations. From cozy campfires to starlit evenings, this special offer is a salute to those who serve.The “Service and Stays” initiative reflects Fayetteville’s ongoing commitment to honoring its military heritage while promoting local tourism. Visitors can explore attractions such as the U.S. Army Airborne & Special Operations Museum and Veterans Park or support one of the many veteran-owned businesses in Cumberland County.For more information and to book directly, visit: https://www.distinctlyfayettevillenc.com/service-stays-packages/ About DistiNCtly FayettevilleDistiNCtly Fayetteville is the designated Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) for Fayetteville, North Carolina and Cumberland County. DistiNCtly Fayetteville’s mission is to position Cumberland County as a premier destination for conventions, tournaments and individual travel. Through strategic marketing initiatives and partnerships, DistiNCtly Fayetteville aims to be the leading destination authority by supporting the Cumberland Country branded visitor experience and advocating for community tourism. For more information visit: https://www.distinctlyfayettevillenc.com/

