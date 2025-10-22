Real Estate Expert Jody Wainio of Wilmington, NC, Shares Insights on How to Avoid Home-Buying Regret in HelloNation

Jody Wainio

How do I avoid home-buying regret?

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- How do I avoid home-buying regret? That’s a question many first-time and repeat buyers ask, especially in fast-paced markets like Wilmington, North Carolina. According to real estate expert Jody Wainio of Buyer’s Choice Realty @ Keller Williams, one simple step can make all the difference. In the HelloNation article Simple Tip to Avoid Home-Buying Regret, Wainio advises buyers to identify and commit to a short list of non-negotiable must-haves before viewing any properties.Wainio explains that it’s easy to get swept up in the excitement of showings and staging, often leading buyers to make decisions based on appearances instead of actual needs. Cosmetic details like flooring or countertops can be updated, but elements like commute times, neighborhood setting, or essential room layouts are far more difficult to change. Without a clear checklist, buyers risk falling for homes that don't support their long-term lifestyle or goals.In her experience working with Wilmington buyers, Wainio has seen regret emerge when people choose homes based on emotional reactions rather than thoughtful planning. A list of core requirements, whether it's a home office, a fenced yard, or proximity to schools, can serve as a valuable filter. Sharing this list with a real estate agent helps streamline the search process and ensures buyers stay focused on what really matters.For anyone navigating Wilmington’s competitive housing landscape, Wainio’s advice offers a grounded way to make smart, satisfying decisions. Her full guidance appears in the HelloNation feature Simple Tip to Avoid Home-Buying Regret. About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

