Compute Exchange Launches 'RFQ Hub' and Partnership & Referral Program to Accelerate Transparent AI Compute Markets

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compute Exchange, the institutional marketplace for AI compute infrastructure, today announced the launch of its new RFQ Hub alongside a Partnership & Referral Program designed to expand ecosystem collaboration, improve liquidity, and simplify GPU sourcing across more than 75 vetted providers.

The ComputeX RFQ Hub is a unified request-for-quote platform that enables enterprises, model developers, and data centers to transact GPU compute capacity with speed and transparency, a process that can normally span weeks or months, involve massive speadsheets, hours of sales calls, and multiple complex contracts. In just minutes, buyers can submit standardized RFQs for on-demand, spot, or long-term rentals, while accessing verified price, availability, and carbon data powered by Silicon Data’s benchmark suite, all under Compute Exchanges one unified neutral agreement.

“The RFQ Hub and Partnership Program represent a major step toward transparent and efficient AI compute markets,” said Carmen Li, CEO of Compute Exchange and Founder of Silicon Data. “We are transforming fragmented, offline GPU transactions into a liquid, trusted marketplace—where every partner can participate and benefit.”



Partnership & Referral Program

The new Compute Exchange Partnership & Referral Program invites data center operators, brokers, resellers, and infrastructure providers to join a trusted network that connects verified supply to institutional-scale demand.

Key Benefits Include:

- Revenue Sharing & Referral Rewards: Partners earn commissions for every successful transaction or referred client through Compute Exchange.

- Access to Aggregated Demand: Receive direct RFQs from enterprise buyers and developers actively sourcing capacity.

- Data Insights via Silicon Data: Partners gain access to GPU market analytics, benchmark data, and carbon transparency reports.

- Tiered Partner Recognition: Bronze, Silver, and Gold tiers offer escalating incentives—including marketing visibility, API integrations, and co-branded opportunities.

- Finance & Leasing Enablement: Eligibility to participate in structured financing and GPU leasing solutions for qualified partners.

Together, the RFQ Hub and Partnership & Referral Program build a bridge between compute providers and buyers—offering an efficient, data-driven way to transact, measure, and grow within the AI infrastructure economy.

For more information or to become a partner, visit www.compute.exchange or contact partners@compute.exchange.

About Compute Exchange

Compute Exchange is an institutional marketplace designed to bring transparency, liquidity, and efficiency to AI infrastructure. Backed by industry leaders and built on financial-grade standards, the platform enables enterprises and investors to buy, sell, and finance GPU compute capacity with confidence.

