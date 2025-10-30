Corvic AI Launches on Azure Marketplace, Introducing Intelligence Composition Platform for Enterprise AI Orchestration

Corvic AI Logo

Availability ahead of Microsoft Ignite underscores Corvic’s growing footprint across major cloud ecosystems

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corvic AI, a leader in enterprise intelligence, today announced the availability of its platform on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, providing customers with streamlined access to its Intelligence Composition Platform (ICP), enabling various high-quality agentic AI applications within the Azure environment.

The listing marks Corvic’s continued expansion across hyperscale cloud ecosystems, following its recent selection to Snowflake’s Startup Accelerator and acceptance to present its peer-reviewed benchmarking paper at the ACM AIware Conference in South Korea this November.

“Enterprises shouldn’t have to choose between scalability and accuracy,” said Farshid Sabet, CEO of Corvic AI. “By bringing the Intelligence Composition Platform to Azure Marketplace, we have enabled customers to deploy high-accuracy, multimodal agentic AI solutions at production scale, within their existing cloud infrastructure, without new data migrations.”

Corvic AI’s platform allows organizations to query decades of fragmented data such as PDFs, tables, images, and legacy formats, through a unified retrieval and orchestration layer. Unlike traditional brittle data pipelines, Corvic AI’s multimodal retrieval fabric and adaptive orchestration enable complex agentic applications, improving accuracy and response reliability across compliance, customer service, and operations use cases.

“Microsoft for Startups empowers founders to build fast, scale smart, and sell more. By tapping into Azure’s advanced AI capabilities and enterprise-grade infrastructure, startups can accelerate innovation and bring impactful solutions to market. We’re excited to collaborate with Corvic AI as they drive transformation in enterprise intelligence," said Hans Yang, VP, Microsoft for Startups.

With its Azure launch, Corvic AI now offers enterprises:

- Cloud-native deployment: Seamless integration across Azure Blob Storage, Data Lake, and Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS).

- Production-grade scalability: Proven performance at 10M+ document scale with up to 25% higher accuracy versus legacy retrieval pipelines.

- Faster time-to-value: Rapid onboarding without schema rewrites or costly data migrations.

The announcement comes ahead of Microsoft Ignite 2025, where Corvic AI executives will be available to meet with enterprise customers and partners to discuss use cases around AI accuracy, orchestration, and compliance-grade reliability.

About Corvic AI

Corvic AI is an enterprise intelligence company founded by experts in Distributed AI and Graph Computing, with decades of research and industry experience. Built to end the complexity of custom AI pipelines, Corvic AI’s Intelligence Composition Platform (ICP) combines the ease of Generative AI with the precision of engineered systems—enabling organizations to build multimodal, production-grade AI solutions in weeks instead of months.



