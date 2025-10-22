Danielle Schoenbacher, MS, LAT, ATC, NASM-PES, CSS, Recognized by Influential Women as a Leading Athletic Trainer

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Championing Performance Enhancement, Injury Prevention, and Athlete Development Across Lexington and BeyondInfluential Women proudly recognizes Danielle Schoenbacher, MS, LAT, ATC, NASM-PES, CSS, in its distinguished 2025 series, celebrating her as a dedicated athletic trainer with a robust background in sports medicine and orthopedic care. Currently serving at the University of Kentucky HealthCare Center, Danielle provides comprehensive athletic training outreach and support to Kentucky State University as the Head Athletic Trainer, combining expertise in performance enhancement, injury prevention, and sports psychology to help athletes achieve their full potential.Danielle’s journey into athletic training was inspired by her lifelong commitment to sports, where she discovered a passion for the sports medicine side of athletics. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training with minors in Sports Performance and Sports Psychology from McKendree University, and a Master of Science in Exercise Science and Health Promotion with dual concentrations in Performance Enhancement/Injury Prevention and Sports Psychology from PennWest California. She is a Certified Athletic Trainer, a Licensed Athletic Trainer, a Performance Enhancement Specialist through the National Academy of Sports Medicine, and a Certified Speed Specialist through the National Academy of Speed and Explosion.Throughout her career, Danielle has gained valuable experience across a variety of athletic and healthcare settings. She has served as Head Athletic Trainer at Kilgore College, Graduate Assistant Athletic Trainer at Baylor Scott & White Health, and supported athletes at O’Fallon Township High School before bringing her expertise to UK HealthCare.Danielle attributes much of her success to her genuine love for helping the next generation of athletes reach their full potential, and the next generation of athletic training students learn the skills needed to be successful in the athletic training field. Teaching student-athletes and helping them grow stronger both physically and mentally keeps her motivated every day. Reflecting on her career, she says:“There’s nothing more fulfilling than seeing someone who was sidelined by an injury get back on the field doing what they love. Currently, I care for about 400 athletes on my own. I manage treatment times, communicate with coaches, monitor all sports practices to ensure safety, and step in quickly if an athlete gets hurt. I make referrals to doctors when necessary and document every injury with accuracy and care. Working with college-level athletes pushes me to be at my best every day. I take pride in balancing our 10 sports across our HBCU campus so athletes can compete at their highest level safely.”As the first in her family to graduate from college and the only member with a Master’s Degree, Danielle takes pride in serving as a role model for persistence and achievement. Beyond her professional commitments, she values balance and connection, enjoying working out, hiking with her dog, reading, and traveling back to her hometown of Tamaroa, Illinois, to spend quality time with family. These moments recharge her and enable her to bring her best self to the athletes she mentors and supports.Through her dedication, expertise, and compassionate approach, Danielle Schoenbacher continues to inspire athletes and colleagues alike, proving that true success in athletic training is measured not only in physical performance but in the growth, safety, and confidence of every individual she serves.Learn More about Danielle Schoenbacher:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/danielle-schoenbacher or through UK HealthCare, https://ukhealthcare.uky.edu/additional-providers/danielle-schoenbacher Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

