“Style · Encounter Moment” Fashion Parade promotes the professionalisation of fashion design and related industries in Macao

MACAU, October 22 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) and co-ordinated by the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center (CPTTM), the “Style · Encounter Moment” Fashion Parade of the Subsidy Programme for Fashion Design on Sample Making was held on 22 October at the Macao Fashion Festival 2025 at The Venetian Macao, showcasing the latest works from various local fashion brands.

The event was attended by the Acting Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Ho Hong Pan; the Member of the Administrative Committee of the Cultural Development Fund, Chan Ka Io; and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center, Yeung Tsun Man, among others. At the event, several professionals from the local and foreign sector and fashion buyers were invited to attend the Fashion Parade, where they communicated with the designers, shared views about their works and the market, and discussed cooperation opportunities.

As the kick-off show of the Macao Fashion Festival 2025, the Fashion Parade showcased the works by fashion designers selected from the 11th Subsidy Programme for Fashion Design on Sample Making. A total of 56 sets of clothing were presented by models, including men’s and women’s stylish clothing, women’s casual and formal attire, which were highly acclaimed by industry peers and professionals. Participating designers included (in arbitrary order): Wong Chi Un, Leong Man Teng, Ding Zhen, Ng Ka Wai, Wong Man I, Lei Wei Cheng and Vong Si Weng.

IC has organisedthe “Style · Encounter Moment” Fashion Parade of the Subsidy Programme for Fashion Design on Sample Making since 2014, providing a platform for the local fashion sector to promote the latest works. The Fashion Parade not only enhancesthemarketvisibility of Macao’s fashion industry and brands, but alsohelps the local industryto gainmore experience through the participation of local production teams and models, so as to drive the development ofrelated industries and fosters the professionalisation and market-oriented development of Macao’s fashion design industry.