300 New Homes coming to Cartersville Georgia on Walnut Grove Road

CARTERSVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manor Restorations, a Masterworks Atlanta Company, Announces New Mixed-Use Community in Cartersville Georgia!

Manor Restorations, proudly part of Masterworks Atlanta and led by CEO Bernie Smith, is pleased to announce another successfully planned community in Cartersville, Georgia on Walnut Grove Road.

The project, which began four years ago, has now been fully entitled and permitted, enabling partner Ashton Woods to deliver a dynamic residential neighborhood supported by boutique commercial space. The development plan balances a range of housing options and community amenities designed to meet the needs of Cartersville’s growing population.

Community Overview:

• Single Family Homes: 161 lots on 49.14 acres, with minimum lot sizes of 7,000 square feet.

• Cottages: 16 lots on 1.88 acres, offering smaller homes with minimum lot sizes of 4,000 square feet.

• Townhomes: 123 lots on 38.47 acres, designed with minimum lot sizes of 2,000 square feet.

• Boutique Commercial Space: 3.21 acres with a planned 35’ x 40’ building footprint and 51 vehicle spaces.

Setbacks and design standards have been carefully established to promote neighborhood character, walkability, and long-term community value. The range of housing types—single-family, cottages, and townhomes—ensures options for families, young professionals, and downsizing buyers, while the boutique commercial area will provide convenient neighborhood services.

“Our vision has always been to create communities that stand the test of time,” said Bernie Smith, CEO of Manor Restorations. “This Cartersville development reflects thoughtful planning, strong partnerships, and a commitment to enhancing the quality of life in Bartow County.”

The project underscores Masterworks Atlanta’s legacy of delivering enduring communities across Georgia. Ashton Woods will now move forward with development, adding its own unique vision and homebuilding expertise.

About Ashton Woods

Ashton Woods is honored to bring its award-winning design and homebuilding expertise to Langston Reserve. Recognized nationally for inspired design and a personalized homebuilding experience, Ashton Woods creates homes that reflect the unique lifestyle of each homeowner. With thoughtfully curated collections, flexible floorplans, and a focus on livable design, Ashton Woods will deliver a mix of single-family homes and townhomes that complement the vision for this new Cartersville community.

"The company is especially excited to expand into Cartersville for the first time, bringing its distinctive approach to design and homebuilding to a vibrant and growing city. Langston Reserve will reflect the very best of Ashton Woods—combining timeless architecture, curated design, and a true sense of place that will serve families for generations."

“Ashton Woods is looking forward to serving the Cartersville market with our exceptional plans, award-winning design, and passion for quality and customer service,” said Todd Nichols, Division President of Ashton Woods Atlanta. “This unique site along the Etowah River provides the perfect opportunity to introduce the Ashton Woods brand to Cartersville.”

About Manor Restorations / Masterworks Atlanta

Manor Restorations, a subsidiary of Masterworks Atlanta, has been developing communities across Georgia for decades. With a focus on lasting impact, quality design, and strong partnerships, the company has delivered thousands of homes and continues to shape the future of Atlanta’s residential landscape. www.masterworksatlanta.com

Legal Disclaimer:

